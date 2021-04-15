The Northwest Georgia Arts Guild will host a Mother’s Day Art Show, “Something for Mother,” Saturday, May 8, from 2-4:30 p.m. at the Welcome Center, 309 N. Main St., LaFayette.
Featured local artists in the “6 by 6” Art Exhibit/Sale features six works by six local artists and will include works by Susan Cofer, Johnny Baker, Michael Roberts, Erika Couey and Matt Hammond.
The public is invited to come find the perfect art piece for their home or office and to support art in the local community. All proceeds go to the artists.
Attendees are asked to bring a mask. Admittance will be limited to six persons at any one time.
For more information, call 706-764-2801 and leave a message.