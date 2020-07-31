The Walker County School System seeks monetary donations to keep art programs available to students during the 2020-21 school year.
Individual supplies are needed to keep students safe and healthy. It’s estimated that Walker County schools will need a minimum of $12,000 to continue arts in schools.
In an effort to raise funds for the arts programs, local artist and school supporter Susan Cofer is matching dollar-for-dollar donations up to $10,000.
“I just want to help," Cofer said. "I don’t want any of our schools to have to cut art out, so I’m all in!”
Superintendent Damon Raines said he is excited to see the arts programs continue to prosper in our schools.
Raines said, “I appreciate Ms. Cofer and the community for the continued support of our schools!”
Donations can be dropped off at 201 S. Duke St., LaFayette, or mailed to Walker County Schools, P.O. Box 29, LaFayette, GA, 30728. Donations are tax deductible.
For more information contact Walker County Schools at 706-638-7949 or go to www.walkerschools.org.
For press release questions: contact Rachel Oesch Willeford at 706-200- 8099 or racheloeschwilleford@gmail.com