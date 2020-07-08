The 6th Cavalry Museum has a new program coordinator, Molly Sampson. As program coordinator, Sampson will be in charge of the museum’s educational programming, including group and school tours, events and curriculum development.
Originally from Ohio, Sampson has supported the museum’s Remembering Our Heroes WWII event and School Days program since 2014.
“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Molly as our program coordinator,” said museum Executive Director Chris McKeever. “Her knowledge of the Women’s Army Corps and WWII combined with her research skills and enthusiasm make her the perfect fit.”
Funding for the position was provided by the George R. Johnson Family Foundation.
Sampson will take a leadership role in researching and developing the upcoming 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion exhibit, focusing on the only unit of African American WACs to be stationed overseas during World War II. The museum received a grant from the African American Civil Rights Grants program in 2019 through the Historic Preservation Fund (HPF).
Sampson also has tourism and museum experience as she previously worked as the visitor outreach coordinator at the Findlay-Hancock County Ohio Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, and as administrative assistant at the University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum.
Beyond her professional background, Sampson has extensively researched the history of the Women’s Army Corps (WAC) during World War II, with special focus on the Third WAC Training Center at Fort Oglethorpe. She uses this expertise to participate in WWII living history programs. Sampson portrays a WAC officer, using historical interpretation to educate students on the experiences of WAC members during the war.