Minutes of Nov. 28, 2021, 3:00 pm WCHS meeting on Zoom
The Sunday, November 28, 2021, 3:00 pm meeting of the Walker County Historical Society was held on Zoom. David Boyle presided.
During the welcome and sharing time, David Boyle discussed the new book by Steve Inskeep, Jacksonland, which presents the complex leadership roles of Andrew Jackson contrasted with the leadership of John Ross and covers events leading to and through the Removal of the Cherokee Nation.
Minutes of the October 24 meeting were approved. The treasurer’s report sent by Fred Roth showed $2,192.16 in the checking account.
Under old business, David Boyle announced that the plan for the historical society corporation to purchase the north lot was successful and that the County Board of Commissioners has voted to purchase it and add it to the Marsh House Plot.
The change in management of the Wardlaw Building is complete with the WCAAHAA task force for the African Heritage Museum meeting with David to review the building and get keys. The piano is still there and for sale. The bookstore display case is to be moved by county workers at some point.
New business included David’s updates from the Trail of Tears Board which has updated the teaching trunks to include all materials needed to comply with state curriculum standards and expanded to cover the Muscogee (Creek) heritage.
Election of officers for 2022 on a motion by (1) Connie Forester and (2) Jane Shelton passed as an acclamation unanimously.
President: David Boyle
Vice-President/ Program Chair: Lee White.
Secretary: Corresponding: Margaret McWhorter
Recording: Jamie Snyder
Treasurer: Fred Roth
Historian: Carol Smith
Newsletter editor: David Boyle, Jane Shelton, Joan Trundle
Members at large: Connie Forester, Jane Shelton, Doug Carson.
The program was a review of the evolving Marsh House Strategic Plan—2036 by David Boyle, and, in recognition of Native American Heritage Month, the viewing of a videotape on how to use information on inventories of homestead in the Cherokee Removal Claims by Michael Wren.