Walker County Democratic Party February 3, 2022, minutes
The meeting starting at 7:30 pm via Zoom with Dr. David Boyle presiding.
A large and enthusiastic group was present. Guests: Wendy Davis, Marcus Flowers, and Ruth Demeter.
The previous Minutes were approved unanimously as submitted via Email. Motion Eddie Upshaw, second Julia Sexton.
Treasurer’s report: Previous balance $1,427.21 total deposits $321.00 with disbursements of $300.00 balance $1,448.21 (note: 150.00 deposit on the Ag building will be refunded to us).
While there is no fee for membership our bylaws suggest a $35.00 donation per year. If you have not done so, please send to Julia Sexton, 117 Hidden View Lane Rossville, Ga 30741
Old business
We are still looking for a District chair for the LaFayette district. Anyone interested should contact Dr Boyle.
Julia Sexton volunteered to attend County Commission meetings when needed.
A brief discussion was held on statewide redistricting, but no changes were made in Walker County.
Update on the 14th District:
- Ruth Demeter who is a part-time employee for the North Ga Democrats gave a glowing report on the progress being made with the counties in the North Ga district. They are working on collaboration between counties to defeat MJT.
- The District received a large donation to obtain a social media presence throughout the counties. They also are helping counties to obtain functioning executives and will assist Walker County in hiring a young person to design video’s and other tools to engage young voters.
- After the primary they host a meet and greet along with other events to boost our candidate. The District will also assist in recruiting candidates and will offer up to $ 5,000 in donations to entry-level candidates with the opportunity for matching grants.
New business
Spencer Pennington and Dana Cole gave a report from the Susan Darling Memorial scholarship committee and proposed criteria. After discussion, the committee was asked to revise certain portions and present a final draft for approval at either a called meeting or next regular meeting in hopes of offering the scholarship this school year. They are also looking for volunteers to serve on the review panel to judge applications and essays.
Events committee: Our pancake breakfast was a success and well attended. Eddie Upshaw reported that plans are underway for a Kindness and Civility Rally. The tentative date of March 26th was discussed. Eddie will check availability. A dessert bar is planned for the event. Dr. Boyle is working on a speaker.
Eddie Upshaw reported from the Election Board that changes are being recommended for early voting. They are meeting again next week in hopes of making a decision.
Technology report: We are looking for a youth who could develop and maintain a Tic Tok site for us. Dr. Boyle presented asocial media policy that was approved unanimously. Motion by Stan Porter, 2nd by Julia Sexton.
We received presentations from both Marcus Flowers and Wendy Davis, candidates for the 14th Congressional District Representative. We are very fortunate to have three outstanding candidates which WILL represent us well in Washington.
The meeting adjourned at 8:42
Next meeting: Thursday March 3rd format to be determined.
Submitted by Stan Porter, Secretary