Present: David Boyle, Jennie Chandler, Connie Forester, Beverly Foster, Beverly Goodwin, Doug McNew, Virginia Rushing, Jane Shelton, Brenda Stevens. Davene Nichols provided delightful fresh seasonal bouquets of seasonal flowers from the yard.
Minutes of February meeting were approved by consensus.
We still need to fill the office of recording secretary.
Treasurer’s Report: about $2,467.67
Old Business
Newsletter was sent out this week. Queries are welcome. Seeking newsletter volunteer correspondents by neighborhood….
Business: None
The program was a joint meeting with the Marsh House Museum Clayton Bell Scholarship Reception. Virginia Rushing described the Scholarship Program and gave out application forms. Applications are being received for 2022-23 by May 1 with an application form from high school counselors or on the Marsh House website. Virginia suggested that we might consider opening the program to juniors since seniors often have packed schedules. Beverly Knight Goodwin gave us an update on one of our previous interns, Wade Knight, who is back in the community after finishing college. Several people made donations to the scholarship fund, now up to $950 this year. Interested persons may still make a donation at the DONATE button on http://marshhouseoflafayette.org/.
After the brief meeting, everyone enjoyed punch brought by Doug McNew for his daughter Aslyn and gingerbread cookies made by Phyllis Bell Ratledge. Beverly Knight and Brenda Stephens served the refreshments dressed in their lovely antebellum formal dresses.
Coming meetings
Sunday, April 24, 2022, 3:00 pm, at the Marsh House. The program will be “General John Brown Gordon, Walker County’s Most Famous Son.” Mrs. Connie Forester, who has done considerable research on Mr. Gordon will present the program.
The May 29, meeting will be the mystery tour. Connie is working on permission to visit an old home not open to the public. Meet at the Marsh House parking lot at 3:00 pm.
Sunday, June 26, 3:00 pm, WCHS
Doug Carson will have a program, about the foot chase through Chattanooga Valley after the Great Locomotive Chase. Site to be determined.