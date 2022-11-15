The meeting started at 7:00 pm at Greg’s Restaurant in Chickamauga with Dr David Boyle presiding.
The previous minutes were approved as submitted electronically.
Treasurer's report
Dr Boyle shared a report from George Rogers --balance $4,893 minus $1,500 set aside for scholarship leaving an available balance of $3,393. ($1,310 was from recent rally). Dr. Boyle is asking for sponsorship donations to pay for a billboard in our county promoting Democrats in the upcoming election
Dr. Lem Arnold shared a short video regarding freedom in America from Democratic Underground .com.
We received an update from our youth outreach worker. She is developing College Democrats groups at all local colleges. She is recruiting students who will help. The next Progressive Youth Council meeting will be November 12th.
Old business
Voter outreach cards mailing project was successfully completed, we have extra cards to be handed out while encouraging citizens to vote.
New business
A brief discussion was held on helping local Democrats who are afraid to publicly show support or to place signs in their yards.
GOTV- The Magic of three. Who will contact 3 voters and ask them if they have a plan to vote or have voted already, then ask them to contact 3 persons that they know asking them to vote Democratic. Everyone present committed to do so.
Our next meeting will be Thursday, December 1, 6:00 pm (Business at 6:30 pm) at the Rossville Library on McFarland Avenue. The meeting adjourned at 7:35.