While many barber shops and nail salons have closed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, hair and nails continue to grow. Many men are not content with emerging from the shelter-at-home experience looking like Tom Hanks in "Castaway." As a result, such men are navigating at-home grooming - sometimes with mixed results.
Thanks to the internet, there are scores of video tutorials that can do everything from explain barber terms to help you clip hair from the comfort of home. At-home men's grooming can be customized to align with how far men are willing to take the plunge.
Grow it out
Many men have taken to social media to showcase their "Quarantine Mustaches" and "Corona Beards." Mustaches take conviction to pull off because they're far less popular today than during peak mustachioed glory of the 1970s and 1980s when Freddie Mercury, Burt Reynolds and Tom Selleck had mustaches as famous as the stars themselves. Jeremy Kirkland, who hosts a menswear-focused podcast, suggests that men treat mustaches like they're no big deal and not to draw attention to them. Eventually, the mustache will be accepted as part of the new you.
Beards have been trendy for years and can be ideal ways to give faces a break from constant shaving. With work-at-home restrictions deemphasizing grooming requirements, there may never be a better time than now to try a beard. Brickell Men's Products says to make sure to wash and clean facial hair two to three times a week, clip it to tame hairs and trim your neckline to ensure proper hygiene.
Home hairstyles
Men's hairstyles tend to be much shorter than women's, so hair that has begun to grow out can become much more noticeable, and more quickly. Any guy who has flirted with a do-it-yourself haircut may want to consider buzzing it all off. Going buff, or very short, is the most goof-proof home haircut to try. Begin with a longer trimmer guard and gradually shorten to what feels comfortable. Unless you're experienced, it's best to leave fades and other tricks of the trade to the professionals when barbershops reopen.
Men also can grow out their hair and embrace the "flow" style. This medium- to long-length style has been a look for surfers, skaters, preppy guys and baseball players for some time. Men's Hairstyle Trends says this style is easy to manage. Natural texture adds to the look, and it's great for guys with wavy or curly hair.
Until stay-at-home restrictions are lifted, men will have to revise their grooming routines to include more at-home care.