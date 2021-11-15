The meeting starting at 6:00 pm at the LaFayette Library and on Zoom with Dr. David Boyle presiding. A large group was in attendance.
The previous Minutes were approved unanimously as submitted via Email.
Treasurer’s report: Julia Sexton reported we have a balance of $1,106.81 after expenditures of $339.50 for T shirts. Now available for purchase.
While there is no fee for membership our bylaws suggest a $35.00 donation per year. If you have not done so please send to Julia Sexton, 117 Hidden View Lane, Rossville, Ga 30741.
Old business
The affidavit to reappoint Susan Darling to the Election Board has been submitted.
We will offer the opportunity to The LaFayette and Ridgeland HS Band Boosters for a sponsorship ad in their booklets as we did with Gordon Lee High School.
Update on the 14th District: The plan now is to establish a district committee to call people across the district. Our goal in Walker County is to get a nationally known speaker for a major fundraiser some time next year.
A discussion about identifying and obtaining local candidates for our local elections was held. First step is to find out which offices are up for election next year.
New business
County Commission District Reps: We still need a volunteer for LaFayette. If you are willing, please contact Dr. Boyle.
Outreach Plans: Dr. Boyle has received an invitation for us as an organization to conduct a seminar “The Art of a Good Citizen" in West LaFayette. After some conversation, it is likely that this will be a one-shot deal since repeat attendance is unlikely. Getting folks registered during their first attendance will be important.
Media Outreach: Dr. Boyle submitted a letter to the editor in the Walker County Messenger addressing COVID-19 concerns and rethinking how we operate our schools and other institutions. He encouraged others to submit letters as well.
Dr. Boyle is setting up a committee on policy statements to address climate change, local school control, and justice teaching in our schools among other issues.
Technology committee had nothing new to report
The meeting adjourned at 7:20 p.m.
Next meeting : Thursday, December 2, location/format to be determined.