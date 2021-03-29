March 18, 2021
The meeting started at 7:30 pm via Zoom with Dr. David Boyle presiding.
A large group showed up.
The Minutes from December 17, 2020 were approved as submitted.
Old business
Each member is asked to donate $35 annual donation to be sent to Julia Sexton, treasurer.
We need volunteers for District Chairs for the four districts in the county, consideration is being given to holding district a rally or open house to spark momentum. Someone agreed to serve in District 1. As we grow, we may also want precinct chairs.
David also asked for a volunteer to coordinate volunteers and work with new members along with developing a data base of members.
New business
George Rodgers will be asked to represent us at the Walker County Chamber of Commerce when meetings resume.
A motion was made to donate $100 to the La Fayette Woman’s Club to replace the flags used for Memorial day to honor our deceased Veterans. The motion passed unanimously.
The Georgia 14th Democratic District has started a project to reach out to disgruntled Republican voters and also provide a conduit for contributions nationwide to help our district.
Dr. Boyle reported that three young people will serve as our youth committee to attract and register youthful Democrats. They will also be working to establish a young Democrats chapter in our high schools and at Dalton State and Georgia Northwestern Tech. Dr. Boyle asked everyone to be on the look out for high and college students who might serve as leaders in one of these schools. We will also need to find a faculty sponsor.
Our tech chair gave a technology update showing us the new website which is excellent along with making us aware of our accounts in Gmail, Facebook, Tik Tok, Instagram, and Youtube.
David also reported that we are now certified with the Georgia State Democratic Party. He also announced that our ActBlue Account, which will allow online donations, is almost ready.
The meeting adjourned at 8:45. Our next meeting will be April 15th at 7:30.