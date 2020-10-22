Minutes Walker County Democratic Committee, Thursday, October 15, 2020, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom
A good crowd attended the Zoom meeting.
Minutes of September 19 were sent out by email. Approved. Treasury now has about $350 after paying for 3 billboards.
We spent some time fellowshipping. Then had a discussion about how to use the donations in our treasury. We have received several recently. A motion was made by Shawn Turner (1) and Stan Porter (2) to authorize the officers to spend the money in our treasury on candidates in this election cycle Motion passed unanimously.
We have a full team of workers at the polls for observing the opening and counting of absentee ballots and the review board for questioned ballots. Thanks to all who are serving.
One of our members is also working with a group to send hand-written postcards to voters. Shawn is working on the NAACP Get Out the Vote effort.
Nathan has been serving as our North Walker team leader. He has gotten out a lot of signs and created some awareness by being on McFarland with signs on some Saturdays.
Meeting adjourned. We will send out news on the Facebook page so please join and follow it. Next meeting: Thursday, November 19, 7:30 pm, on Zoom. Watch email and Facebook for invitation. We hope to have a Victory Party around November 3-5.
We still have Biden-Harris signs.
Notes by David Boyle, Chair