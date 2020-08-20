Marsh House Board of Trustees minutes - August 17, 2020, 6:00 p.m., meeting by Zoom
Present: David Boyle, Don Coleman, Connie Forester, Joan Fowler, Mary McConnell by proxy, Davene Nichols by proxy, Sharleen Robinson, Jan Shattuck by proxy, Proxies were to David Boyle.
David Boyle presided. The Minutes of the Marsh House Board of Trustees for June 15, 2020, were approved by unanimous acclamation.
The Treasurer’s reports for July 2020 were received. The balance in the Bank of LaFayette account at the end of May is $12,758.55 with income of $0.00 and expenses of $2,525.00 for repairs and $300.00 for yard service. $3,733.05 is designated in designated funds. Endowment Funds at the NWGACF have grown to $30,790.
Old business
The House will reopen next week by appointment only. Limit of 5 visitors per tour, all health precautions to be observed. Older docents will not work, for now.
No timeline for finishing the landscape repair, the tree planting will likely be in November. Don also recommended a visit to Rose Lawn in Cartersville for ideas on an excellent house museum.
Don Coleman requested that we update our long-range plan with the goals for the Endowment. The previous ten-year plan has expired with all goals met except for the endowment of $500,000 to fund staff and programs.
New business
Plans for Heritage Day on September 19 were accepted. A very scaled-down event. Only 10-12 crafts booths well-spaced on the meadow, the bake sale in front of the Welcome Center, small group tours of the house. Maybe, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. or so. Observe all precautions and require masks of vendors and guests, etc. Guests must sign up for a tour at a certain time. Workers who are not comfortable working may contribute to the bake sale. Don Coleman suggested kicking off a new fundraiser for the purchase of a brick with the name of the donor for a donation (amount to be determined. Bricks in the Joe Stock Memorial Park were for a donation of $100.00). David Boyle will investigate the cost of engraving.
Work area reports
Administration/House management: Website and FB page are updated.
Interpretation: The application for interpreter/docent is on the website. Currently training.
Clayton Bell Scholarship/Internship Program: Two interns are currently in training. Last year’s student will receive prorated scholarship based on percentage of hours completed.
Building and Grounds: Sealing of exterior and interior kitchen chimneys is completed along with repair of chimney caps and flashing. The southwest column has been repaired. A motion was made (1) Sharleen Robinson (2) Joan Fowler to proceed with installing four UV protective window panes at $600 per pane to prevent further deterioration due to sunlight in southwest rooms, four panes for now. Motion passed unanimously.
The site for the planting of a white oak has been selected. Don Coleman reminded us to have a ceremony at the planting since it will be historic. The tree could live 300 years.
Connie Forester asked about following up with a potential board member approved last fall. Approved by the board.
We are happy that the SPLOST proposal with some infrastructure money for the Marsh House was approved by Walker County voters. The Building and Grounds committee is developing a list.
An additional historical marker will be placed on the east side of the property as part of the Reconciliation and Remembrance commemoration in coordination with the Walker County Historical Society and the County Commissioner sometime in September. The site has been approved by the Furnishings Committee and the House Manager.
Gardens have been especially beautiful this year. The board expresses appreciation to Theresa Dorsey.
There being nor further business, Joan Fowler made a motion for adjournment, which passed unanimously.
Next board meeting: Monday, September 21, 6:00 p.m., likely on Zoom.
Respectfully submitted,
David Boyle, Recording Secretary