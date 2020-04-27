Three candidates are seeking the Georgia Senate District 53 seat: incumbent Jeff Mullis, who is seeking re-election, and challengers Colton Moore and Todd Noblitt. All three are Republicans. No Democrats are running in this race, so the primary election will decide the winner. District 53 includes Catoosa, Dade, and Walker counties and portions of Chattooga County. Primary election day is June 9. The last day to register for this election is May 11. Early voting starts May 18.
Click on the links ...
Meet the candidate: Jeff Mullis
Meet the candidate: Colton Moore