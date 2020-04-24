Post seeking: Catoosa County Commission District 3
Party: Republican
Age: 63 years old (born Sept. 22, 1956)
How long have you lived in Catoosa County? I am a lifelong resident of Catoosa County. I was raised in Graysville and attended New Liberty Baptist Church. My family's roots have been in Graysville/Catoosa County 114 years.
Are you a member/officer of any clubs, organizations, charities, church, etc?
I have belonged to several organizations such as Ringgold Kiwanis, Lieutenant Catoosa County Fire Department, Habitat for Humanity, Catoosa County Family Collaborative, American Heart Association Instructor and National Safety Council Instructor, to name a few. Public service has always played an important part in my life.
Past boards: Georgia Child Fatality Review Panel. I served as Coroner for the state. Six year Catoosa County Representative Region 1 Developmental Behavioral Health Developmental Disabilities, Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Domestic Violence Task Force, Chair, Prevent Child Abuse Catoosa, Center for Hope, Kennesaw State Criminal Advisory Board, Georgia Mass Fatality Plan Template, Children's Advocacy Center.
Current boards: Family Crisis Center, The Cottage, Lookout Mountain Community Services, Georgia Violent Death Reporting Systems Advisory Council, Family Mental Health Promotions, Catoosa County Health Department, Catoosa County Joint Comprehensive Stakeholders Plan, Crossroads Unity Family Park, Pennies for Prom. Local Emergency Planning Committee.
Associations/committees: Georgia Coroners Association, AARP, Georgia Suicide Prevention Strategic Plan Committee 2020-2025, Georgia Suicide Prevention Coalition.
I attended Ringgold High School, Chattanooga State, Paramedic License and McKenzie Jr. College Business Administration, A.S. I receive 24 in-service hours a year through Georgia Public Safety Training Center that includes laws and Ethics pertaining to Coroners. I acquired several hundred hours of unmandated training to better serve the community.
What are your past/current educational/career/work/political experience, particularly any that make you a better choice for the post you’re seeking?
Being elected as Catoosa County Coroner six terms it afforded me opportunities to network across the state bringing several innovative projects. Collaboration is key to success. I served on the Georgia Coroners Executive Committee 8 years, later becoming President. It was during that time I built a relationship with the Governor's Office of Hwy. Safety securing a grant for standardized reporting to better track DUIs in the state. For my efforts I received the prestigious Distinguished Service Award by the Coroners Association. An attitude of stepping outside the box gave me the opportunity to be a part of several pieces of legislation in regards to substance abuse, child and elder abuse along with no smoking in public buildings.
My husband, retired Deputy Sheriff Eddie Hullander, and I have been married 44 years which shows a lot of dedication! He says I am the luckiest woman that ever lived and I have to agree. We have owned small businesses such as Ed's Asphalt Sealing, Joplin and Son Iron Works and Ed's Used Furniture. He has owned/operated two bonding companies for several years.
My husband is a disabled Vietnam Veteran. His stories have made me passionate to the needs of Veterans. Lloyd Veldman, my stepfather, was a retired Chief Warrant Officer and served as City Manager of Miami for several years. His can do/don't quit attitude stays with me today. He taught me the principals of business. From his teachings when I was elected I cut the Coroner’s budget by $11,000.00. He taught me to do a lot with a little. I have always kept the budget bare bone with money going back into the general fund.
My no-nonsense approach to business coupled with a high energy level makes me uniquely qualified for District 3 Commissioner.
The rootedness of my family in Catoosa County makes me more committed to the people I serve. I am in tune to the everyday problems that may exist. Graysville School, Ringgold High and New Liberty Church engrained in me principles of Community and public service. They cultivated my deep sense of commitment.
My goal and desire is for our county to grow in a constructive and productive fashion that will only bring prosperity to future generations. I am an innovative high energy problem solver with endless resilience. My goal is to create excitement and a strong sense of Community to District 3 by working for the citizens as a servant leader.
Any other things about you that make you a better candidate for the post you are seeking?
I am entering the race at a great time of uncertainty and change in Catoosa County. With the COVID-19 epidemic it will take strong leadership and planning to put the County economically back on its feet. Current issues we are facing, since 2000 , Catoosa County's population has grown 26% to reach an all-time high of 67,420. Analysts have forecast the county's population could reach as high as 140,000 by 2055. While new growth has brought many opportunities to the area, it has come at a high cost. The challenges facing our county, such as rapid population growth, road infrastructure development, flooding issues, keeping taxes manageable and taking care of our senior citizens are my main focus. Our communities’ seniors deserve any tax breaks that can be afforded. Catoosa County's low millage rate is solely due to SPLOST projects. Without voters approving a 1-cent sales tax our land taxes would be exorbitant. There are projects that can be offset by aggressively seeking grants that would help keep taxes low. We need to look at State and Federal grants such as economic development to ensure road repairs and flooding issues are addressed.
Catoosa County has a record of focusing on their educational system. Preserving our future can only come from providing a high level of education, the tools for success and preparing them for high level positions. The needs of a changing county are dependent upon these students wanting and willing to remain in Catoosa County. Improving education is compared to improving your own future. The Career Academy will be a valuable to tool to help our students succeed. It took a multitude of Community leaders to make it a reality. I will dedicate myself to its continued success.
What are the issues that most concern you? If elected what changes, if any, would you make and what goals would you have? What is your vision for the county? Problems the county is facing? Growth is inevitable but it must also be managed. I feel we need to take care of our existing infrastructure problems before we create more. The existing citizens should not be asked to suffer the brunt of mounting problems. You eat an elephant one bite at a time. In the Commissioner position, meeting those expectations of the public should come first and foremost. I am willing to meet and exceed those expectations by doing my due diligence in filling this position with responsibility and integrity. I am a person of principle and structure. My decisions will be made by securing factual evidence-based research. Most importantly, I will develop good working relationships with those that can help this county prosper. I believe a Citizens Panel will be a great asset in the decision-making. My vision for the county is to keep taxes low while maintaining all necessary services, control growth, recruit industry to grow our job force.
TSPLOST: Did you support the proposed Transportation Special Local Option Sales Tax, that voters defeated last year? Why did you support/not support it? What is your plan for funding road repairs? We have several million excess dollars in reserve. Although it isn't enough to cover the insurmountable amount of necessary repairs, it would be a starting place for some of our worse roads. Having 163 sq. miles of roads in Catoosa County it will cost around $200,000.00 to pave one mile. We could do it cheaper by looking for grants. TSPLOST was an unfavorable tax. Any SPLOST request of this magnitude would have been better received on the General Ballot and the citizens not feeling rushed in their decision. Traditionally, there is low voter turnout in special elections. The public must be convinced they will get the most bang for their buck or projects such as these will never pass. There has been a long process of decline to infrastructure. There are no quick fixes, only seeking the best solutions along with determination not to let this problem get worse.
Your favorite quote? My favorite quote is by Condoleezza Rice, “There's no greater challenge and no greater honor than to be in public service.”
Your favorite book? My favorite book is “Autobiography of Helen Keller.”
Your hobbies/pastimes? I love to spend time with my family, cooking and gardening. Fishing is my favorite hobby. Making life better for those around me is my passion.
How can voters with questions/comments contact you or get more information about you? My email is vhullander@yahoo.com or visit my FB page elect Vanita Hullander District #3 Commissioner. I can be reached by cell at 423-987-6139.