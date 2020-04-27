Post seeking: Georgia Senate District 53
Party: Republican
Age: 49 years old (born Dec. 4, 1970)
How long have you lived in this area? I am a lifelong resident of Walker County.
Are you a member/officer of any clubs, organizations, charities, church, etc? In the past, I served several years as a volunteer fireman, including two terms as president of the Chattanooga Valley Fireman's Club. In addition, I have coached recreational baseball, basketball and football teams. I've facilitated both adult and youth Bible study classes and helped implement the AWANA program at Oakwood Baptist Church by serving as commander. I've also planned and led mission trips to Ohio, West Virginia and Malawi, Africa and served as chairman of the Chattanooga Valley Baptist Church Mission Committee. Currently, my wife Cheri and I are members of Immanuel Baptist Church in Rossville, Ga.
What are your past/current educational/career/work/political experiences, particularly any that make you a better choice for the post you’re seeking? I graduated with the last class of Rossville High School, then went on to earn an Associates Degree in General Studies from Dalton College. While employed at Shaw Industries as a lift truck operator and gatekeeper, I completed a Bachelor's Degree in Ministry Studies at Shorter College. In 2002, I entered the insurance industry as an agent trainee, and in 2004 I opened Noblitt, Goss and Associates Insurance Services in Fort Oglethorpe. Since that time, I have acquired another insurance agency and have been blessed to purchase a commercial building for future expansion. Experience matters — the nine years spent in distribution instilled in me an appreciation for hard-working citizens whose contributions often go unnoticed. Working as an independent insurance agent/ small business owner in conjunction with acquiring a college education has enabled me to develop a critical thinking skill set which will be particularly helpful in government. Problem solving has many facets, from interacting with citizens from all walks of life to resolving complex business issues that require extensive research. Being a small business owner, I know how to make difficult decisions regarding balancing budgets, relating to a diverse group of people, and especially, planning for long-term sustainability.
Any other things about you that make you a better candidate for the post you’re seeking? Our citizens deserve accessible and transparent representation! After more than 17 years in the insurance industry, I have an established career that allows for flexibility and availability which will be very beneficial to the citizens of the 53rd District. An additional advantage to electing someone from the private sector is that I will represent the district knowing that I will be returning to live under the budget and legislation passed during my term(s). I am a career insurance agent and have no plans to build a career in politics. I support citizen service in our government and will serve a maximum of three terms in the Georgia State Senate.
What are the issues that most concern you? If elected, what changes, if any, would you make and what goals would you have? Your vision for the county/area? Problems the county/area is facing? The “Good Ole' Boy” political network continues to silence the voice of the hard-working taxpayer. The voices heard are those who are in the club, along with their select financial contributors. I will strive to build good working relationships with fellow elected officials, while maintaining my commitment to diligently serving all residents of the 53rd District without financial gain for myself. There are many important issues that concern the citizens which demand immediate attention. My wife and I were foster parents in the past, and saw first hand how desperately the Department of Family and Children's Services needs improvement. I believe that every law-abiding citizen should be able to carry a firearm without a permit and I support Constitutional Carry legislation. Several citizens have questioned the cost of diabetic medications and have requested a review of the increased cost over the past years. I also want to see greater emphasis placed on infrastructure in Georgia.
Your favorite quote? What you do today will impact your life tomorrow.
Your hobbies/pastimes? Travel has afforded me the opportunity to experience many adventures and expand my worldview. I have traveled to 40 of the 50 states as well as 4 continents. We are blessed to have many beautiful places within our district, and I love to visit them often.
How can voters with questions/comments contact you or get more information about you? Voters can visit the campaign website http://toddnoblitt.com which has general information with a link to our Facebook page and email toddn@toddnoblitt.com. Also, I welcome telephone calls 423-596-9550 or in person visits at my office in Fort Oglethorpe.
Any final words to voters? The Constitution Of The State Of Georgia Preamble declares, “To perpetuate the principles of free government, insure justice to all, preserve peace, promote the interest and happiness of the citizen and of the family, and transmit to posterity the enjoyment of liberty, we the people of Georgia, relying upon the protection and guidance of Almighty God, do ordain and establish this Constitution.” I commit to stand for legislation and budgets that adhere to the statements of our Preamble. Most importantly, as a repentant Christian who has faith in Jesus Christ and seeks to follow Him, I will lead by relying upon the protection and Guidance of Almighty God.