Post seeking: Catoosa County Commission chairman
Henry is the incumbent and is seeking re-election to this post.
Party: Republican
Age: 48 years old (born on July 6, 1971)
How long have you lived in Catoosa County? Lifelong resident of Catoosa County, born at Hutcheson Hospital in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia. I’ve moved three times but literally still live on the same road my entire life!!!
Are you a member/officer of any clubs, organizations, charities, church, etc? Member of New Liberty Baptist Church for over twelve years, St. Jude Rodeo, Board of Director Chamber of Commerce, Association of County Commissioners of Georgia, National Association of County Commissioners and on the Board of the College and Career Academy
What are your past/current educational/career/work/political experiences, particularly any that make you a better choice for the post you’re seeking? Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of Catoosa County since 2017, 1989 Graduate of Ringgold High School, 1996 started Steven M. Henry Construction, LLC.
Any other things about you that make you a better candidate for the post you’re seeking? I’ve been a small successful business owner in Catoosa for over 24 years and managed to make it through our last recession, when many other companies in the same field were not as fortunate. I feel that my personal business experience along with my experience as the Chairman for the last three years has helped make me a strong and capable leader for our community.
What are the issues that most concern you? If elected, what changes, if any, would you make and what goals would you have? Your vision for the county? Problems the county is facing? I believe that one of the biggest challenges is preparing for the future instead of being blindsided by it ... while maintaining a low tax base. One of my future goals is to work closely with the School Board to finish the College & Career Academy to provide better opportunities for our young citizens.
How do you plan to address road repairs and transportation issues in the wake of the defeat of TSPLOST (Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) last year? The county has purchased new equipment in order to do more road projects in-house, so we can stretch our funding farther.
Did you support TSPLOST? Why or why not? Personally I did support the TSPLOST. I felt like a penny sales tax is a fair form of taxation, especially due to the fact a high percentage of our shoppers are from Tennessee.
With no TSPLOST, how can the county fund road repairs? Will it be through increased property taxes, money cut (saved) from other departments? If so, which departments could withstand cuts? Or, would you prefer the county just repair what it can with the funds available? I have NO plans of raising property taxes. Actuality, we have lowered the millage rate for the past three years in a row!!! Catoosa County is the fifth lowest out of 159 counties in State of Georgia. We will continue to pay for road improvements through the SPLOST that is currently established and out of the regular budget. The TSPLOST would have allowed us to do more projects.
Some of the biggest complaints from residents in recent months have included the new rules regarding public speaking at meetings, money spent with the Economic Development Authority, and the recent votes on zoning for planned subdivision developments. How do you feel about these current issues?
Public Speaking at Meetings: When you would like to speak at a commission meeting you simply need to show up and sign in with the clerk at the beginning of the meeting. It’s as simple as that ... everyone can have the opportunity to speak at the meetings just sign in at the start.
EDA: I have often said that we rely to heavily on our retail stores and that we need to build more industrial base manufacturing. With most of our retail being closed during the COVID‐19 outbreak, this has never been more evident. I believe we should work to provide quality jobs in our community for our children so they can be employed by Catoosa County business.
Zoning has always been a tough thing and regrettably not everyone will always agree. I want Catoosa County to grow and flourish in all areas and it is up to the Board of Commissioners (BOC) to make sure we have smart responsible growth.
Your favorite quote? Surround yourself with the best people you can find, delegate authority, and don’t interfere as long as the policy you’ve decided upon is being carried out.
Your hobbies/pastimes? Very involved in youth activities at my church. Traveling & spending time with my wife.
How can voters with questions/comments contact you or get more information about you? Cell: 423-991-0682; Email: shenry@catt.com; Facebook: Elect Steven M. Henry Catoosa County Chairman of the Board of Commissioners; Website: http:electstevenhenry.org
Any final words to voters? It has been a humbling experience serving the citizens of Catoosa for the last three years and I do not take it lightly. I would appreciate the opportunity to serve you for another four more years in order to finish the many great things I have started. Together we can continue to make a difference and I always put people over politics. God Bless You.