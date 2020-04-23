Post seeking: Catoosa County Commission chairman
Age: 65 years old (born June 28, 1954)
How long have you lived in Catoosa County: 65 years
Are you a member/officer of any clubs, organizations, charities, church, etc.? Keith Baptist Church, Volunteer Fireman Catoosa County for 30+ years, Catoosa County Economical Development Authority, Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce
What are your past/current education/career/work/political experiences, particularly any that make you a better choice for the post you’re seeking?
I am a graduate of Ringgold High School. I work at Munroe Inc. here in Ringgold as Regional Manager of Quality Control. I have previously supervised various departments and worked as interim plant manager. I daily use the skills of leadership, management, teamwork, and represent the company in required audits.
I have ACCG Georgia’s County Association and The University of Georgia, Carl Vincent Institute of Government recognition as a Certified County Commissioner. Having previously served as District 4 Commissioner I have the skills and knowledge necessary to effectively serve and lead our county.
Any other things about you that make you a better candidate for the post you’re seeking? I am a lifelong resident of Catoosa County. My wife and I both have generational ties here. I have always been involved in the community and county. I have coached and umpired recreational sports. I have worked in the county for a private business for 38 years and attended Keith Baptist Church in my community most of my life. Currently serving as Captain, I have served as a volunteer fireman at Station 4 for 33 years. The Catoosa County Economic Development Board and the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce are also places in which I am involved. My employment has no ties to county workings or government. I feel my involvement in my community and the county show my experience and knowledge in many areas. I have a record of proven commitment to serve the citizens to the fullest extent of my ability.
What are the issues that most concern you? If elected, what changes, if any, would you make and what goals would you have? Your vision for the county? Problems the county is facing?
The issues that most concern me are (1) the First Amendment rights of our citizens — specifically the requirement to now sign in before speaking at the public commission meetings, (2) the needed repairs and improvements for the roads, (3) accountable and unnecessary spending of taxpayer dollars, and (4) keeping taxes fair and affordable for our citizens, especially the elderly.
The first action I will take as chairman is urge my fellow commissioners to join me in a vote to repeal the requirement of citizens signing in before speaking at commission meetings. It takes three votes to do that. I also want to see a plan to look at the budget and find ways to appropriate more money toward road repairs. We must take care of our roads.
Progress is a good thing. However, we are developing new neighborhoods at such a rate that our roads aren’t equipped to handle the traffic and the wear and tear on the roads. We must have an immediate plan, as well as the long-term plan, to manage the infrastructure costs. Financially, our county is sound right now. That doesn’t mean we should operate as if on a spending spree. We need to operate within a budget that requires accountable and wise spending.
Progress and change, though inevitable, are not always welcomed. My vision for Catoosa County is to see our county grow and prosper, while still maintaining its small town atmosphere. When my time is done, I want to leave this county the best it can be for our futures generations.
How do you plan to address road repairs and transportation issues in wake of the defeat of the TSPLOST (Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) last year? First, as we are planning next year’s budget I will look for areas where we can reallocate some additional funds toward the transportation department. We also will search for additional state and federal grants to help offset the cost.
Did you support TSPLOST? Why or why not?
I did not support TSPLOST as it was presented. However, I am not opposed to SPLOST taxes. I feel it is the fairest way to collect taxes since it taxes property owners, non-property owners, and buyers from outside the county. Everyone contributes.
I did not support this TSPLOST for several reasons. First of all, I do not feel the taxpayers should have paid for a special election. I feel it should have been on the regular November ballot. We could have submitted it as a question on the ballot to gauge citizen support before putting it up for a vote. Next, there was no visible plan for how and where the money would be spent. I felt it was being rushed without a proper plan being in place.
With no TSPLOST, how can the county fund road repairs? Will it be through increased property taxes, money cut (saved) from other departments? If so, which departments could withstand cuts? Or, would you prefer the county just repair what it can with the funds available?
To increase funds for road repairs, I think the first step is to look at the budget and see if there is money from other areas that we can reallocate to the transportation department. We need to take a close look to be sure we are getting the state and federal funding and grants that are available to us. We need to “tighten our belts” to help get funds available to make the needed road repairs.
Some of the biggest complaints from residents in recent months have included the new rules regarding public speaking at meetings, money spent with the Economic Development Authority, and the recent votes on zoning for planned subdivision development. How do you feel about these current issues?
I am opposed to the requirement for citizens to sign in before speaking at the commission meetings. I attended both meetings when this issue was discussed and I spoke both times asking them to not pass this rule. If I am elected, a vote to repeal this repeal will be my first order of business.
Concerning the Economic Development Authority, our leaders tell us we need a business partner to promote Catoosa County to bring in higher paying jobs. I feel we are moving too fast.
Your favorite quote? “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” Philippians 4:13
Your hobbies/pastimes? When asked about my hobbies I generally tell people that I guess work is my hobby. I’ve trained and shown American Saddlebred horses in the past, but most of my time outside of my job is spent working on our family farm. I do enjoy beach vacations with my wife and spending time with our family.
How can voters with questions/comments contact you to get information about you?
- Email: johnsonr@catt.com
- Website: www.electrayjohnson.com
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Elect-Ray-Johnson-for-Catoosa-County-Chairman-of-the-Board-of-Commissioners-103611347834069/
- Phone: 706-395-5019 or 706-935-4088
Any final words to voters? I am a Christian and conservative Republican. I will represent the citizens of Catoosa County with a clear conscience and to the best of my ability. You will have a voice in our county government. I am ready to serve you as Catoosa County Commission Chairman. Your Vote = Your Voice