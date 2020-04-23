Post seeking: Catoosa County tax commissioner
Party: Republican
Age: 50 years old (born July 9, 1969)
How long have you lived in this area? All of my life. Moved to Ringgold from Dalton 37 years ago.
Are you a member/officer of any clubs, organizations, charities, church, etc?
- Currently Serve on the Catoosa County Board of Tax Assessors
- Currently Serve on the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors
- Graduate of Catoosa County Leadership Program
- Currently Serve on Church Staff as Pianist of First Baptist Church of Lakeview
- Member, Georgia Association of Assessing Officials
- What are your past/current educational/career/work/political experiences, particularly any that make you a better choice for the post you’re seeking?
- Worked in the Catoosa County Tax Commissioner’s Office 2001-2009
- Served on the Board of Catoosa County Tax Assessor’s 2015-Present
- Graduate of Ringgold High School, Class of 1988, My children currently attend Catoosa County Schools
- Graduate of Covington Theological Seminary, Associates of Sacred Literature
- Georgia District 1 Academy of Economic Development
- Years of continuing Education with the Georgia Department of Revenue
- I’ve owned a small business in Catoosa County more than 10 years.
Any other things about you that make you a better candidate for the post you’re seeking? I am a Conservative Christian with strong roots in Catoosa County & a deep desire to serve our community.
What are the issues that most concern you? If elected, what changes, if any, would you make and what goals would you have? Your vision for the county/area? Problems the county/area is facing?
The unnecessary fees and excessive spending that are currently taking place are what most concern me. I would discontinue the fees that add to the Tax Commissioner's salary from charging the Cities of Ringgold & Fort Oglethorpe.
I would eliminate the excessive spending by the Tax Commissioner. Our current Tax Commissioner has expensed more than three times of the amount in his first three years that was expensed to the County by our previous Tax Commissioner during a four year term.
Your favorite quote? No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.
Your hobbies/pastimes? Music, photography, hiking
How can voters with questions/comments contact you or get more information about you?
- electmikekey@aol.com
- Facebook- Mike Key for Tax Commissioner
Any final words to voters?
I love Catoosa County! I’ve lived here most of my life. I have a deep desire to serve our community! I want to strive every day to help keep Catoosa County the great place it is to live, work and raise our families.