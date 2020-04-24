Post seeking: Catoosa County Commission District 3
Party: Republican
Age: 64 years old (born Jan. 7, 1956)
How long have you lived in Catoosa County? Lived in Catoosa County all my life. Born in Dr. Stevenson's office. Raised on same land my father was raised on.
Are you a member/officer of any clubs, organizations, charities, church, etc? Member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church over 25 years under Bro. Junior Bryson preaching and teaching. Served at the Union Gospel Mission for over 5 years in the Sunday evening service. Started a radio ministry in 2005, Jesus Believer's Broadcast (WTTI 1530 AM) for 11 years. My family attends Rock Bridge Church.
What are your past/current educational/career/work/political experiences, particularly any that make you a better choice for the post you’re seeking? Self-employed for 45 years working with the public. I think my best qualification is I am not a politician. I consider myself a US patriot and I believe in the Constitution of the United States, a government by the people, for the people, and to serve the people with freedom, liberty, and tranquility. I received my GED at the age of 54.
Any other things about you that make you a better candidate for the post you’re seeking? I think what makes me a better candidate is that I believe in serving the people of Catoosa County with honesty, respect, courtesy, and dignity, realizing that I am there to serve them to the best of my ability.
What are the issues that most concern you? If elected, what changes, if any, would you make and what goals would you have? Your vision for the county? Problems the county is facing? The main issue I am concerned about is to support a government that honors the Constitution. The Declaration of Independence declares every US citizen has the patriotic duty to alter or abolish any government that is formed against us that is unconstitutional. My experience with county government this past summer over my private property has shown me our county government is not for “we the people.” My vision for the county is to work on taking care of our county roads. That is the one thing in this county that everyone uses and I realize I am only one vote but I will be a mouthpiece for the people of my district.
TSPLOST: Did you support/not support the proposed Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, that voters defeated last year? Why did you support/not support it? What is your plan for funding road repairs? I did not support the TSPLOST last election d/t it was unclear what the money was going to be used for.
Your favorite quote? “Jesus said to his disciples, Be ye wise as serpents and harmless as doves. The Fear of the Lord is the instruction to wisdom and before honor is humility.”
Your hobbies/pastimes? Playing golf, fishing, deer hunting, and spending time with family.
How can voters with questions/comments contact you or get more information about you? My email address is mickeye30736@gmail.com.
Any final words to voters? If I could sum up in two words the Constitution of America it would be America First. A government by the people, for the people, to serve the people; with honesty, respect, dignity, with freedom, liberty, and tranquility.