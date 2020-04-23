Post seeking: Catoosa County coroner
Party: Republican
Age: 56 years old (born Aug. 20, 1963)
How long have you lived in Catoosa County? I have been a resident of Catoosa County for 33 years. I was born and raised in Walker county.
Are you a member/officer of any clubs, organizations, charities, church, etc? I currently chair the board of directors for the Family Crisis Center and Cottage serving Walker, Catoosa, Dade and Chattooga counties. I serve on the board of the Family Mental Health Promotion Inc. and I’m a member of the Georgia Coroners Association. I’m also actively involved in the Catoosa Family Collaborative, the Child Fatality Review panel, member of the American Association of Christian Counselors, the NAMB Chaplains association, as well as a Catoosa County Vital Records Registrar. I am also a grief recovery specialist, a certified QPR suicide prevention trainer and over the last 10 years I have been heavily involved in grief counseling and grief work. My wife and I are active members of Peavine Baptist church.
What are your past/current educational/career/work/political experiences, particularly any that make you a better choice for the post you’re seeking? I have 40 years of experience in public service. I have been a certified EMT since 1982. I worked EMS in Catoosa, Walker and Dade counties in Georgia and have been a Mandate Certified peace officer since 1985. I retired as a Captain from the Chattanooga Fire Department after 25 years of service. I am a Certified Grief Recovery Specialist through the Grief Recovery Foundation. I have a Doctorate of Ministry degree in Christian Counseling. I’m a frequent speaker of the subject of death investigations, with over 40 years of training and continuing education in Fire, Police and EMS related fields. I feel my background and training have made me uniquely qualified to serve as the Coroner for Catoosa County.
Any other things about you that make you a better candidate for the post you’re seeking? I have served as the lead deputy coroner for Catoosa County for 3 years, having completed over 150 death investigations with many of those working along the Medical Examiner’s office through the GBI. I have been publicly endorsed by retiring Coroner Vanita Hullander who has served Catoosa County for 24 years. The Office of Coroner is a continuation of what I have committed my entire career to.
What are the issues that most concern you? If elected, what changes, if any, would you make and what goals would you have? Your vision for the county? Problems the county is facing? I have several concerns for the citizens of Catoosa County with the main one being the opioid epidemic and the number of suicides across our county and neighboring counties. Currently 2.6 million people are addicted to opioids. There are 168 overdose deaths every day in the United States with 68% of those being opioid-related deaths. Opioid addiction is a fight we must continue to fight to save lives. I strongly feel that continued education and training for Catoosa County citizens on the subject of suicide will help reduce the numbers occurring in our county. I recently became certified in the QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) method of suicide prevention and hope to get that training into schools, churches, civic groups and into every home in Catoosa County. I also have a passion for our public servants which includes Fire, Police, EMS and 911 Dispatchers to provide resources for them to help with the stress-related demand of their job. The number of job burnouts, divorces and suicide rates are high among our public servants and that is just not acceptable to me.
Your favorite quote? “God never wastes a hurt, there is always a higher purpose involved.” — Charles Stanley
Your hobbies/pastimes? Certainly, too many to name, but I really enjoy relic hunting, fishing, hiking on the Appalachian Trail, playing the guitar, collecting old lunch boxes and model railroading. However, all my hobbies and pastimes rank far behind playing and spending time with my nearly one-year-old grandson Hudson.
How can voters with questions/comments contact you or get more information about you? I can be contacted by email at jspurdog@catt.com or through my website www.spurlingforcoroner.com as well as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Any final words to voters? I am experienced, dedicated and compassionate and will serve the citizens of Catoosa County during difficult and more recently uncertain times.