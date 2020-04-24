Post seeking: Catoosa County Board of Commissioners District 3
Cutler is the incumbent and is seeking re-election to this post.
Party: Republican
What do you do for a living, and what made you decide to run for office this election season?
I presently work for Hullco in sales. I want to continue to serve the citizens in District 3. (Ringgold and Graysville). In addition to being a county commissioner, I serve on the county health board and represent Catoosa County on the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission.
What are some ideas or initiatives you have in mind and/or would like to implement if you’re elected to office?
Catoosa is a growing County and as Dist. 3 Commissioner I want to continue to help with planned growth. I will support medical expansion on the parkway, support recreational opportunities for our youth (I support the Catoosa County College and Career Academy), keep upgrading our roads and work with our Senior Center and TransAide. I will continue to work to keep our taxes low. Catoosa County has the fifth-lowest millage rate in the state of Georgia.
How do you plan to address road repairs and transportation issues in wake of the defeat of TSPLOST (Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) last year?
Our road department is funded through SPLOST. We also receive money from LMIG. (Local Maintenance Improvement Grant) money from the state. At various times we also receive TIP (Transportation Improvement Program) grant from the federal government.
Did you support TSPLOST? Why or why not?
I did support TSPLOST. The money generated would have allowed us more funds to resurface county roads and resurface roads in our neighborhoods and subdivisions. Walker County did pass TSPLOST and I have been told they have resurfaced close to 52 miles of roads.
With no TSPLOST, how can the county fund road repairs? Will it be through increased property taxes, money cut (saved) from other departments? If so, which departments could withstand cuts? Or, would you prefer the county just repair what it can with the funds available?
We will continue to use our present funding. To help stretch our dollar, we have recently purchased a paving machine, which will allow us to do more of our own paving, which means we can pave more miles. If there is a need for more funding, we could pull from the general fund or even the rainy day fund.
I will NOT be in favor of raising property taxes.
Some of the biggest complaints from residents in recent months have included the new rules regarding public speaking at meetings, money spent with the Economic Development Authority, and the recent votes on zoning for planned subdivision developments. How do you feel about these current issues?
Speaking: I believe in freedom of speech. I encourage citizens to come to our meetings and speak if they have a concern or question. The new rule brings organization to speaking at the commission meetings.
Anyone can speak at our commission meetings. All they have to do is sign in by 6 p.m. If they have a concern they would like addressed, we ask them to call in on Friday. That way we can have a department head there to answer their concern or have an answer for them. They can still come and speak.
EDA: Economic Development Authority is vital to the growth of our county. They look to bring new business to the community. New business means more jobs, more home development, more people shopping in our stores and restaurants and of course more property taxes. The EDA is working with our Chamber of Commerce to attract business and promote Catoosa County.
Zoning: Zoning is important for controlled growth in the county. Some people like growth and others like it the way it is. Zoning is a balance of: Does it make sense for the county and meet our comprehensive plan? I personally try to look at the property to be rezoned. I consider the recommendation of our zoning board and input from neighbors. For example, I voted NO on the Random Terrace development and NO on the Wooten Road development. In both cases, the neighbors asked me to vote no. Remember, the commission may approve the change in zoning request, but the developer still has to meet county requirements.
What would you like to say to the voting public about your platform? Why should they vote for you? What sets you apart from the other candidates?
My platform is simple: I want to improve the quality of life for District 3 and our citizens and keep Catoosa a county we can be proud of. I will keep our taxes low; our millage rate is now the fifth lowest in the state of Georgia. Representing the citizens of District 3 I will continue to help with their needs and concerns. I bring to the citizens of District 3 experience they can trust. I will always be there for them.
If there’s anything else you would like to mention about your candidacy, platform, the race, etc. please respond here. I am the true conservative Republican. The citizens of District 3 have supported me and trusted me. Due to the coronavirus, I am suspending my door-to-door visits with the citizens of District 3. I would like to stay in touch. Any questions or concerns you can contact me at: 423-653-4099 or visit my Facebook page at: facebook.com/ElectCutlerDistrict3. Remember we are One Nation Under God.
Favorite book: “Let Trump Be Trump,” Corey R. Lewandowski and David N. Bossie
Favorite actor/actress: Joe Pesci
Favorite movie: “Godfather”
Favorite musician or band: Bruce Hornsby and the Range
Favorite sports team: Atlanta Falcons
Favorite quote: “Tell me and I forget, teach me and I will remember.” Benjamin Franklin.
Hobbies: Golf
Do you have a mantra or philosophy on life that you choose to live by? Always tell the truth and you will never have to worry about what you just said. My father, Bill Cutler