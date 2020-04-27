Post seeking: Georgia Senate District 53
Mullis is the incumbent and is seeking re-election to this post.
Party: Republican
Age: 60 (born Dec. 27, 1959)
How long have you lived in this area? 46 total years
Are you a member/officer of any clubs, organizations, charities, church? Fort Oglethorpe Kiwanis Club, Chickamauga Lions Club, Georgia Historical Society, Georgia Music Hall of Fame, Chickamauga First Baptist Church.
What is your past/current educational/career/work/political experiences? Gordon Lee High School, Dalton State College, Georgia Fire Academy, continued with University of Georgia
Any other things about you that make you a better candidate for the post you’re seeking? I bring experience that delivers. My relationship with most of our local elected leaders plus our State and Federals leaders gives NW Georgia the ability to be heard and receive the assistance that we may need.
What are the issues that most concern you? If elected, what changes, if any, would you make and what goals would you have? I am Pro-Life and would to continue to protect the unborn child and always honor and protect our senior citizens. I am certified pro-Life Alliance. Also, am endorsed as an A+ Rated 2nd Amendment Senator. It is how I feel and a part of my voting record. Also, I vote to keep taxes as low as possible
Your vision for the state: Georgia is the 8th largest state in the Nation in population with more than 10,600 million people. The growing population creates challenges and opportunities. We must continue to have a conservative approach on budget items. We will continue to priorities the budget to meet the needs of the people of Georgia. We must continue to protect the rights of our people and preserve and honor the Constitution of the United States of America and the Constitution of the State of Georgia.
Problems the county/state area is facing?
The COVID 19 is the most immediate crucial problem that we are all facing. We are in historic times with this issue. Stability and reliable leadership are key in these times.
Cooperation with the counties and the state is crucial. It is very important to have states leaders who have the right temperament and the right relationships to get things done with Health Care needs, Infrastructure, Roads and Bridges, Public Safety, along with other critical infrastructure. I bring the ability to work with local leaders to get things done.
Your favorite quotes?
“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” John 3;16,
“There is no limit to the amount of good you can do if you don’t care who gets the credit.” President Ronald Reagan.
Your hobbies/pastimes? Music, helping others, finding solutions.
How can voters with questions/comments contact you or get more information about you?
My local office is located at the Walker Civic Center
- Home phone: 706-375-1776
- Website: JeffMullis.com
- Email: Jeffmullis@comcast.net
- Capitol Office: 404-656-0057
- Campaign number: 423-315-0583
Any final words to voters?
I have had the honor of representing you for many years. I am a proven conservative who is very effective. I am the Senate Rules Chair. I chair the committee that decides which Bills go to the floor of the Senate and which do not. I support with my votes the Constitution and, especially, the 2nd amendment. That is why I am an A+ rated Senator and endorsed the NRA, by my authoring pro-2nd amendments bills and my voting record. I am Pro Life by my voting record and Certified by Georgia Life Alliance.
I Authored and Passed, and Governor Kemp signed the “Monument Protection Bill” SB77 last year… It protects our monuments from the cemeteries to the monuments surrounding our courthouses to our battlefields to Stone Mountain. I have personally helped hundreds of people and am honored to help. And, I am always glad to meet with anyone who may need me.