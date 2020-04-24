Post seeking: Catoosa County Commission District 1
Long is the incumbent and is seeking re-election to this post.
Party: Republican
Age: 58 years old (born March 30, 1962)
How long have you lived in Catoosa County? 25 years
Are you a member/officer of any clubs, organizations, charities, church, etc? NRA, American Public Works Association, Elizabeth Terrace Baptist Church
What are your past/current education/career/work/political experiences, particularly any that make you a better choice for the post you’re seeking? I have approximately 500 hours of certification classes and specialized training as the incumbent Commissioner of District 1. I am currently Director of Public Works for the City of Fort Oglethorpe and have over 300 hours of supervisory training and over 1000 hours of combined Fire Service training and education. During my current term as county commissioner for District 1, I worked as part of a key management team to accomplish the following goals:
- Upgrades to our 911 CAD system
- Major repairs and resurfacing to county road system
- Added additional hours to Animal control on Saturday to allow for adoptions
- Catoosa County ISO rating improved from a 5/9 to a 3/3x which lowered Catoosa County homeowner insurance rates
- Consolidated county wide fire service
- Brought recreation programs in-house, cutting registration fees by 50%
- Partnered with Catoosa School Board by donating property for the construction of a college and career academy and worked with school to implement an additional tax exemption for the elderly for school taxes
- Consolidated EMS zones into one county owned zone to provide for more control over ambulance service level
- Decreased county wide millage rate, we are now the 5th lowest county tax rate in the state
Any other things about you that make you a better candidate for the post you’re seeking? I served for 22 years as a volunteer firefighter, worked in parks and recreation supporting our youth for 25 years, and for the past 28 years I have worked in public works giving me invaluable knowledge and experience of our roads and infrastructure. I have been a resident of NW Georgia all my life.
What are the issues that most concern you? If elected, what changes, if any, would you make and what goals would you have? Your vision for the county? Problems the county is facing? If elected, I would strive to keep our taxes low. I will continue to provide for excellent public safety in Catoosa County through support of our Sheriff and our Fire Department. I will focus on improving the quality of transportation in our growing community by focusing on providing funding for repairing and resurfacing of county roads. I will support Economic Development efforts with the goal of providing jobs through attracting new manufacturing/industrial projects and supporting existing local businesses.
TSPLOST: Did you support/not support the proposed Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax voters defeated last year? Why did you support/not support it? What is your plan for funding road repairs? Yes, I did support the TSPLOST. I feel the TSPLOST can be an invaluable funding source for local road repairs and resurfacing neighborhood roads. The county roads currently are on an approximately 50 year resurfacing cycle. The TSPLOST would have lowered this to approximately 20 year cycle. This tax would allow for us to keep our property tax rate one of the lowest in the state of Georgia. This tax would allow us to capture funding for our local roads by people who are coming into Catoosa County to shop but do not live in Catoosa County. I would like to see the county build up a reserve of funds in the general fund to supplement road paving and repairs.
Your favorite quote: “Respect other people’s feelings. It might mean nothing to you, but it could mean everything to them.”
Your hobbies/pastimes? Drag racing with grandkids, baseball with grandson, fishing
How can voters with questions/comments contact you or get more information about you? Phone: 1-423-421-5118, Facebook: Jeff Long, Email: jlongfo@aol.com
Any final word to voters? I am seeking re-election as the Catoosa County Commissioner for District 1 on May 19th. I am a conservative and I believe county spending and county taxes should be as low as possible. I will work to improve the quality of life for our citizens. I will protect our citizen’s conservative values and I believe strongly in our State and US Constitutions. I am Pro-Life, Pro-Gun, and Pro-Jobs. I have been a resident of NW Georgia all my life.