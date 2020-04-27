Post seeking: Georgia House District 3
Party: Republican
Age: 51 years old (born Jan. 1, 1969)
How long have you lived in this area? Lifelong resident
Are you a member/officer of any clubs, organizations, charities, church, etc? Yes
What are your past/current educational/career/work/political experiences, particularly any which make you a better choice for the post you’re seeking? Business owner in Catoosa County (Ringgold) Security Solutions & Inv, LLC; Former Police Officer and Police Chief; Former International Senior level Police Officer/Advisor for the U.S. Dept of State Police Mission; stationed in Iraq for 2.5 years. B.S. Degree in Management, and I will finish Law School next Semester (before Session). Former Chairman of the Catoosa County Republican Party and Delegate to the 14th District. I am a true Conservative; not a Republican in name only.
Any other things about you that make you a better candidate for the post you’re seeking? I am a principled Conservative who will not go to Atlanta just to get along with the powers that be. I will fight to give our county citizens a better quality of life by introducing legislation that our citizens will actually feel the impact of and benefit from. If you can't name something that the Representative has done to improve our lives, there's a problem. I am a fighter who plans to fight for the values of our County and the things that will make our County and District a better place to live and raise our families.
What are the issues that most concern you? If elected, what changes, if any, would you make and what goals would you have? Your vision for the county/area? Problems the county/area is facing? Problems are abundant. Property taxes for seniors; School security/safety for our children; Excessive regulation on businesses that kill jobs; The removal of God from everything; Criminals having more rights than victims, etc. These are issues we should not be afraid to defend in court if necessary.
Your favorite quote? “If I had hope only in this world, I would be among men the most miserable.” — The Apostle Paul, I Corinthians 15:19.
Your hobbies/pastimes? Working out, running, and politics.
How can voters with questions/comments contact you or get more information about you? Through my Facebook Page, Elect Jeff Holcomb State Representative, or call/text me at 423-421-6580. My office number is 706-937-6580.
Any final words to voters?
As a citizen of Catoosa County I do not know of anything that has gotten better here in Catoosa County or the State of Georgia in general over the past few years. Our taxes have gone up and our rights have gone down. To be more exact, I have noticed that our freedom of speech is being restricted at the Commission meetings, and at the State Capitol. There seems to be an all-out assault against the citizen's speech by the elected officials. They need to remember that they work for us; it's not the other way around. If elected I will actually address these issues and report to the people at our local Council and Commission meetings as well as through our local television station and newspaper. We need a Representative that creates opportunity for our District, not one who restricts them. If elected I will go to the Capitol and fight for the citizens, not diminish our rights.
We need to cut property taxes. and eliminate them or senior citizens, put God back in Schools, and give freedom of speech back to people.