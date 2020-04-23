Post seeking: Catoosa County Commission chairman
Party: Republican
Age: 52 years old (born Dec. 22, 1967)
How long have you lived in Catoosa County? From 1971-1986, then from 2010-present. The away time was college, then 20 years active duty military service.
Are you a member/officer of any clubs, organizations, charities, church, etc? I am a lifelong member of the Ringgold United Methodist Church, am on the Board of Directors of Crossroads Unity Family Park charity, and am the keyboard player for Smith & Wesley.
What are your past/current educational/career/work/political experiences, particularly any that make you a better choice for the post you’re seeking?
I have a B.S. from the USAF Academy and an MBA. I spent 20 years active duty and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. During that time, I was a leader and manager at all levels and, literally, all over the world. At the Pentagon, I managed complex defense programs, most of which were larger in terms of budget, personnel, and complexity than all of Catoosa County. After retiring from the Air Force, I was the Director of Deployed Operations for a private defense contractor, managing almost 200 overseas personnel and supply-chain logistics for over a dozen flight operations all over the world, all in hostile locations. I later became their Director of Special Projects.
Any other things about you that make you a better candidate for the post you’re seeking?
I am far more willing to be transparent in decision-making with the tax funds of the citizens of Catoosa County. I also have a background in large-scale program management, understand the critical path to get things accomplished, and have global experience in doing so. I have managed large budgets at the Defense Department level, many larger than the entirety of Catoosa County, and have had to conduct and defend budget-cut drills as a result of unforeseen world events.
If we are wasting money in the County, losing money to bad decisions, or simply not being efficient in our spending, then I am asking to be hired to rectify the situation. In doing so, I will heavily scrutinize the numbers and be far more transparent in sharing them with the public.
What are the issues that most concern you? If elected, what changes, if any, would you make and what goals would you have? Your vision for the county? Problems the county is facing?
First and foremost, my primary concern was an attempt by the current Board of Commissioners to require citizens to fill out a form in order to be able to speak openly, and that form had to be “approved” based on subject matter. That was a very blatant attempt to silence dissenting opinions of the citizens that they were elected to represent. I can’t even wrap my head around how anti-democratic that is. It was a direct assault on the First Amendment. I believe the attendance at that particular Board of Commissioners meeting set a record, ALL in dissent. Yet, somehow, it didn’t matter. Although the language ended up being somewhat softened from its original version, it was approved 4-1, with Charlie Stephens being the only “no” vote. Correcting that travesty would be my highest priority.
Second, the practices of “economic development” are under intense scrutiny, and perhaps rightfully so. I’ll admit two things up front: 1) the issue is complicated and 2) I don’t currently know enough about the details to be very well informed — yet. If you’re on the “outside,” getting details on this topic is difficult, and that alone should concern you as a taxpayer. However, if elected, I will get the details, particularly the cost-benefit analysis that justifies the effort to begin with, the financial risks involved, and the long-term sustainability. I’m not anti-growth, as wise and prudent growth is a good thing, but there should be a limit as to what local governments pay to accomplish it, and the numbers need to make sense. Right now, some efforts appear to not make sense at all. Maybe that’s a problem with communication, or maybe it’s simply a bad decision. Either way, the cloak of secrecy that shrouds the topic of economic development does not inspire confidence. I’ll delve into and, whether the answers are good or bad, I’ll do a much better job of open communication. Also, as the long-term economic effects of the current COVID-19 crisis are unknown, decisions that may have made sense just a few months ago now may not be viable. That’s the risk of long-term investing with taxpayer funds. It’s good when you win, but it can be really bad when you lose. As a result, I’m inclined to be much less risky than the current leadership, as we now see how quickly economic situations can drastically change.
Third, current county leadership seems to be very reluctant in joining counties all over Georgia, many of them our neighbors, in declaring Catoosa County a Sanctuary for protection of the Second Amendment. Initially, the effort is simply a proclamation, which is largely symbolic. However, it costs nothing to do and is apparently supported by a significant majority of county citizens (including myself). The ultimate goal is to have Second Amendment sanctuary laws passed, and that’s a much more complicated issue involving the State most likely, but I will absolutely pursue what it takes if that’s what the people want.
Lastly, it has been brought to my attention that the Colonnade operates at a significant loss every year. If that is truly the case, as it was intended to be revenue-generating, then we will do what we can to rectify that problem. It’s a great facility, but it needs to carry its own weight from a taxpayer standpoint, or at least get close.
How do you plan to address road repairs and transportation issues in wake of the defeat of TSPLOST (Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) last year?
Basic road maintenance is supposed to be one of the county’s primary responsibilities. I don’t understand how the county needs an additional tax in order to perform this very basic function. If, in fact, the county cannot do this without additional tax revenue, then something is broken.
Did you support TSPLOST? Why or why not?
I absolutely did not support it, and for a number of reasons. For starters, it was poorly conceived from the very beginning. You can’t have a “special purpose” tax without being able to clearly state what the “special purpose” is. The degree to which you have to be out-of-touch with the average citizen, none of whom want more taxes at all and especially if you can’t state a compelling need, is staggering. All the evidence you need for that was the unprecedented turnout for an off-year election that defeated it, and the very wide margin by which it was defeated.
With no TSPLOST, how can the county fund road repairs? Will it be through increased property taxes, money cut (saved) from other departments? If so, which departments could withstand cuts? Or, would you prefer the county just repair what it can with the funds available?
What I would prefer is that the county be able to fulfill one if it’s most basic responsibilities, road maintenance, through existing county revenues. If it can’t do that to a satisfactory level, then something is broken. I am NOT in favor of increasing property taxes in order to fulfill this fundamental function of county government. If, in fact, it simply cannot be done with existing levels of funding, then all options for finding the money within the county’s existing budget are on the table. Since roads are something used by everyone in the county, it should have a high funding priority.
Some of the biggest complaints from residents in recent months have included the new rules regarding public speaking at meetings, money spent with the Economic Development Authority, and the recent votes on zoning for planned subdivision developments. How do you feel about these current issues?
First, I was very concerned as well by the current Board’s attempt to restrict and control the right to speak at public Commissioner meetings. The original language of the policy required citizens to fill out a form days in advance of the meeting and the subject matter was subject to Board approval. That was a very blatant attempt to silence dissenting opinions of the very citizens that they were elected to represent. I can’t even wrap my head around how anti-American that is. It was a direct assault on the First Amendment. Most likely, this was a reaction to having received a public beat-down about TSPLOST and being obviously thin-skinned about it. The fix for that problem is to prevent it in the first place by having a coherent plan, which clearly didn’t happen. Instead, however, their solution was to avoid the next bad decision’s beat-down by attempting to control public opinion. Attendance at that particular Board of Commissioner meeting was quite large, ALL in dissent, with me being one of them. Yet, somehow, it didn’t matter. It was approved 4-1, with Charlie Stephens being the only “no” vote. Although the language ended up being somewhat softened from its original version, the very attempt should be all one needs to justify new leadership in the county, starting with the Chairman.
Second, the practices of “economic development” are under intense scrutiny, and perhaps rightfully so. I’ll admit two things up front: 1) the issue is complicated and 2) I don’t currently know enough about the details to be very well informed, yet. If you’re on the “outside”, getting details on this topic is difficult. However, if elected, I will get the details, particularly the cost-benefit analysis that was used to justify the effort to begin with, the financial risks involved, and the long-term sustainability. I’m not anti-growth, as wise and prudent growth is a good thing, but there should be a limit as to what local governments pay to accomplish it, and the numbers need to make sense. Right now, some efforts appear to not make sense at all. Maybe that’s a problem with communication, or maybe it’s simply a bad decision. Either way, the cloak of secrecy that shrouds the topic of economic development does not inspire confidence, and perhaps with good reason. I’ll delve into it and, whether the answers are good or bad, I’ll do a much better job of open communication.
Lastly, I’m not necessarily opposed to responsible growth. However, the pace of it has to be tempered with the county’s infrastructure being able to accommodate it — water, sewer, power, traffic, roads, schools, etc. These things are considered in the decision-making process, but not to some voter’s satisfaction. Being primarily retired, I have no conflict-of-interest in these decisions, as I don’t work in an industry that can directly benefit from more home development. As such, my vote in these matters will be free of external influence.
Your favorite quote? There are many, but applicable to this situation is “Politicians are like diapers. They need to be changed regularly and for the same reason.” -- Mark Twain
Your hobbies/pastimes? I maintain my 4-acre muscadine vineyard here in Ringgold. I am also the keyboard player for Smith & Wesley, a nationally-charted country band from right here in Catoosa County.
How can voters with questions/comments contact you or get more information about you? The best way to read my full bio and learn more about me is to go to www.GregGordy.com or visit my Facebook page at facebook.com/GregGordyForCatoosaCountyChairman. I will attempt to answer specific questions from the email link on my website. My phone number is 571-278-5234 (I decided to keep the number from my last tour at the Pentagon).
Any final words to voters? All any concerned voter in Catoosa County needs to know is that TSPLOST was a dismal failure, as there was no plan. After receiving intense public backlash, the last-minute, half-thought-out (at best) plan was an even bigger failure, and everyone clearly saw through it. As a reaction, an attempt was made to stifle public speaking and input at County Commissioner Meetings in an effort to avoid the backlash of the next poorly-executed tax rollout. Keeping the current cast of commissioners that are up for re-election this cycle in place would be willingly accepting the likelihood of even more of the same. Break the cycle, vote all incumbents out, and that starts at the top with the Chairman. My entire professional life has well prepared me for this. The county and its citizens deserve better.