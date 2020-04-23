Post seeking: Catoosa County tax commissioner
Autry is the incumbent and is seeking re-election to this post.
Party: Republican
I have lived, worked and served in Catoosa County for over 40 years with strong business and financial experience in telecommunications. I am a proven leader who leads by example. These abilities have been recognized by my colleagues, having been elected and promoted to leadership positions in every organization and business I have served. I have been Vice President and Director of Operations of two Fortune 500 companies, as well as President and Vice President of TSC.
As your current tax commissioner, I have proven to be your qualified candidate and the only candidate with experience. I will continue friendly and efficient service with continuous quality improvements and proficiencies. I will continue to apply the newest technology available and will continue being a good steward of the budget, leading the tax office fairly, ethically, and with caring service. I am committed to excellence, holding myself and those I work with to the highest performance standards, having a genuine caring attitude, and provide a sense of uniqueness and pride through achievements.
Integrity is one of my core values. I believe everyone should be treated with respect and fairness. I am a Christian, a family man, a businessman, and I own and operate a successful cattle farm. I am someone who cares deeply about our land and community. I will continue serving with a passion to be a great tax commissioner for Catoosa County.
Keeping you first has been and will continue to be a priority as your tax commissioner.
I will continue our success in your tax office.