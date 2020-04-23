Post seeking: Catoosa County Commission chairman
Party: Democratic
Age: 71 years old (born Dec. 22, 1948)
Lived in Catoosa County: Born in Dr. Stevens’ office, Ringgold. My dad was career Navy. My home has always been Ringgold, Catoosa County.
Member: Past Chairman Catoosa County Democrats, Political Coordinator for Teamster Local 519, Past President Ringgold Jaycees, Attend Boynton Baptist Church, Salvation Army
Truck driver
Issues: Common sense use of public funds. Open government, roads, protecting our agriculture, support of our school system
TSPLOST: That idea didn't work out so well.
Quote: “If you're not busy being born, you're busy dying” — Bob Dylan
Pastimes: Gardening, taking care of yard, scuba diving
Voters can call me at 423-593-2729 or email electerniechair@gmail.com.