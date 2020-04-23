Post seeking: Catoosa County Commission chairman

Party: Democratic

Age: 71 years old (born Dec. 22, 1948)

Lived in Catoosa County: Born in Dr. Stevens’ office, Ringgold. My dad was career Navy. My home has always been Ringgold, Catoosa County.

Member: Past Chairman Catoosa County Democrats, Political Coordinator for Teamster Local 519, Past President Ringgold Jaycees, Attend Boynton Baptist Church, Salvation Army

Truck driver

Issues: Common sense use of public funds. Open government, roads, protecting our agriculture, support of our school system

TSPLOST: That idea didn't work out so well.

Quote: “If you're not busy being born, you're busy dying” — Bob Dylan

Pastimes: Gardening, taking care of yard, scuba diving

Voters can call me at 423-593-2729 or email electerniechair@gmail.com.

