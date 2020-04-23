Post seeking: Catoosa County coroner
Party: Republican
Age: 39 years old
How long have you lived in Catoosa County? Have lived in Catoosa County my entire life. I was raised in the Graysville area. I went to Graysville Elementary, Ringgold Middle School and high school. I love this area and this community.
What are your past/current educational/career/work/political experiences, particularly any that make you a better choice for the post you’re seeking? I have a 4 year nursing degree from University of West Georgia, I received my 2 year nursing degree from Georgia Northwestern as well as my Surgical Technologist Degree. I am a Registered Nurse working PRN at Parkridge East and Hamilton Medical Center as Nursing Supervisor. I have spent 21 years in the medical field where I started as a marketing assistant, moved to surgical technologist, Registered nurse, Surgical Charge Coordinator then finally Nursing Supervisor.
Any other things about you that make you a better candidate for the post you’re seeking?
Almost 2 years ago now, I purchased a local business in Catoosa County, Common Sense Awards. We offer trophies, plaques and awards, personalized gifts, small signage etc. It has been an exciting, and challenging addition to my career path. Being a part of the small business community has been very rewarding and enjoyable. I am a member of the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce where I have meet many wonderful people.
I am married to Jonathon King, employee of BCBS and 15 years of service in the United States Army. He is currently servicing in the Army National Guard. I have one son and 3 step children 2 boys and 1 girl. It's always exciting at our house. LOL
My family are not members but have been enjoying several services from Catoosa Baptist Tabernacle before Covid-19 hit our community and online now.
What makes me stand out for the best pick for Catoosa County coroner?
I am a Registered Nurse, we are advocates for our patients. I plan to continue to be the advocate for the patient and families. I am honest, kind and compassionate. I will always present myself in a friendly manner to families. I will go above and beyond to make sure the families have the resources they need to help them through their situation/difficult time.
As a surgical tech and nurse its very important to have integrity to do the right thing, surgical conscience because we are working on someone’s mother, dad, sister, brother, etc. doing the right things is TOP PRIORITY.
As I don't have direct experience being a Coroner, I believe if someone really wants the job, they will put 100% plus to do the right thing and do the best job possible.
I have wanted to be the Coroner since I was in high school, I will do an amazing job for our community.
I am not sure any community was prepared for what we are currently facing with Covid-19. I believe if I get elected as Coroner, being a Registered nurse will be a positive asset. I will be able to work with the county health department to make sure our community is prepared for any future outbreaks and help establish a disaster plan by working with the local fire departments, 911 center, local police officers and the City and County officials to make sure our plans are solid.
I feel our community has done an excellent job during this Pandemic and I am proud to be a part of it.
I think it is also important to educate the community/ young kids about everyday life choices, drug and alcohol prevention and suicide prevention, human trafficking, abuse and sexual assault. I hope if I am elected I can join to help educate the community about these important topics.
Your hobbies/pastimes? I enjoy riding Polaris RZRs in the woods. What a way to spend a weekend with friends. I enjoy swimming. I love the beach. Sitting on a beach chair and reading a book is the best way to spend the day. I enjoy spending a nice evening outside with the kids playing basketball or watching them play. I enjoy entertaining family and friends. Family game nights are always a blast.
Your favorite quote? “Integrity is doing the right thing, even when no one is watching.” — C.S. Lewis. Favorite Bible verse: “In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make your paths straight.” — Proverbs 3:6
How can voters with questions/comments contact you or get more information about you? If anyone has questions I am on Facebook as Crystal King/Crystal King for Coroner. Email Kingcoroner2020@gmail.com, 423-488-7982