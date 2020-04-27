Post seeking: Georgia Senate District 53
Party: Republican
Age: 26 years old (born Oct. 10, 1993)
How long have you lived in this area? Since birth
Are you a member/officer of any clubs, organizations, charities, church, etc?
Board of Directors Georgia Auctioneers Association
Member Georgia House Freedom Caucus,
What are your past/current educational/career/work/political experiences, particularly any that make you a better choice for the post you’re seeking?
Heavy equipment auctioneer, conducted auctions in Europe/Asia/USA since 2016
Truck driver, hauling cattle from North, GA & East, TN 50,000lb at a time.
House District 1 State Representative 2019-2020
Bachelor of International Affairs & Political Science from The University of Georgia
Any other things about you that make you a better candidate for the post you’re seeking?
I am more fearful of the people I represent, than the special interest of Atlanta.
What are the issues that most concern you? If elected, what changes, if any, would you make and what goals would you have? Your vision for the county/area? Problems the county/area is facing?
Most concerned with Georgia’s socialist economic development strategies. Georgia subsidized the film industry $4 billion over 10 years. All Georgia taxpayers pay on average $200-plus a year in extra taxes to subsidize the film industry. A direct transfer of resources out of Georgia, lowering our budget roughly 3%. Money best spent for roads, teachers, and law enforcement. Georgia is the No. 1 state for corporate cronyism, not the No. 1 state for business.
If elected I plan to lead legislation to stop the dark hidden world of corporate subsidies. Be a voice for our public school teachers, letting teachers teach. Bring back a standard of discipline to the classroom and remove burdensome regulations.
Envision a political environment where elected officials answer to their constituents, not blindly follow someone with a higher office. We need a senator who respects the decisions and ideas of others. Our area’s politics should never be a system of quid pro quo & tit-for-tat.
I will fight for liberty, free enterprise, and a lower tax burden. Ideas we will desperately need with uncertain economic times ahead.
Your favorite quote? “Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.” — Dietrich Bonhoeffer
Your hobbies/pastimes? Conducting charity auctions for local organizations
How can voters with questions/comments contact you or get more information about you?
Text or call 423-508-2195
Any final words to voters?
We get the type of government we deserve, and if we don’t get involved, we don’t deserve very much.