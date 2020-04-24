Post seeking: Catoosa County Commission District 1
Party: Republican
Age: 65 years old (born Nov. 13, 1954)
How long have you lived in Catoosa County? Lived in Catoosa County for 21 years, Owned property in Catoosa County for 27 years.
Are you a member/officer of any clubs, organizations, charities, church, etc?
Present affiliations:
Catoosa County Prevention Initiative, CPAW Working Group Member
Fraternal Order of Police, Catoosa County Baxter Shavers Chapter, Vice President
Catoosa County Alcohol Beverage Commission, Board Member (no compensation)
Greater Chattanooga Area Crime Stoppers, Inc. Executive Board Member
U.S. Army, 17th Airborne Division Scions, Member
National Criminal Justice Honor Society, Member
Past affiliations:
Tennessee Methamphetamine and Pharmaceutical Drug Task Force, Founding and Executive Board Member
U.S. Department of Justice, C.O.P.S. Westside Weed and Seed Initiative, Executive Board Member
U.S. Department of Justice, C.O.P. S. East Chattanooga Weed and Seed Initiative, Executive Board Member
U.S. Department of Justice, C.O.P.S. MLK Weed and Seed Initiative, Executive Board Member
Tennessee Appalachian High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, White House Office of Drug Control Policy, Board Member
Hamilton County Anti-Drug Coalition, Board Member
Federal Joint Terrorism Task Force, Representative for the Drug Enforcement Administration, Chattanooga Resident Office
International Association of Credit Card Investigators
Fraternal Order of Police, Chattanooga Chapter
What are your past/current educational/career/work/political experience, particularly any that make you a better choice for the post you’re seeking?
Education:
Brainerd High School graduate
University of Tennessee, Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice with Cum Laude Honors
Chattanooga Police Department Academy. P.O.S.T. Certification
U.S. Department of Justice, Drug Enforcement Administration, Special Agent Academy, Federally Certified Law Enforcement Officer
Department of Defense Polygraph institute
U.S. Department of Justice, Drug Enforcement Administration, Specialized Supervisory Training.
Numerous additional specialized educational/training courses.
Career/Work:
Fraud and Forgery Investigator 1976-1978
City of Chattanooga Police Officer 1978-1985
U.S. Department of Justice, Drug Enforcement Administration, Special Agent (RETIRED) 1985-2011, Resident Agent in Charge of the Chattanooga Resident Office ad Rome, Ga. Post of Duty. Area of Responsibility Included 35 Northwest Georgia and Southeast Tennessee Counties. Career Assignments in St. Louis, Mo. as a Special Agent, New Orleans Louisiana as a Special Agent. Forensic Polygraph Examiner, Washington D.C. as a Supervisory Special Agent/Unit Chief Responsible for Domestic and International Polygraph Operations. International Temporary Duty Assignments in the Countries of Mexico, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Bolivia and Pakistan
Tellico Resolution Group, Private Investigator, Specializing in Court Appointed Criminal Case Investigations for Indigent Defendants - 2013-2016
Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office, Criminal Investigator for Gang Related Issues and Cold Case/Unsolved Homicides - 2016 to present
Political experiences:
Candidate for Catoosa County Sheriff.
As a candidate for political office I became very aware of how many activities occur inside and outside of government that would enhance one’s ability to serve the citizens of Catoosa County. The traits not only require the basic and advanced qualifications to hold an elected office but includes citizen involvement in attending Commission Meetings, serving on other Boards in Catoosa County as well as being active in the Catoosa County Republican Party. Since my retirement from the D.E.A. in January of 2011 I have made it my mission and committed myself to not being a fair-weather candidate and citizen. I have regularly attended County Commission Meetings for the past 8 years and I am currently an active Board Member for the Catoosa County Alcohol Beverage Commission. In addition to remaining an involved citizen learning and observing our Catoosa County elected officials and the learning and observing the operations of Catoosa County I believe my education and life experiences combined with my civic involvement make me the best candidate for District 1 Commissioner.
Any other things about you that make you a better candidate for the post you are seeking?
As a result of my choice to become a law enforcement officer I was given the ultimate responsibility of making what some would call life and death decisions. In addition to my work experience I have had the opportunity to deal with budgets, contracting regulations, supervision of employees, conduct liaison activities and develop lasting relationships with other individuals, entities and organizations. My responsibilities necessitated an ability to be a team leader and reach a consensus when appropriate. My ancillary responsibilities and my years of investigative experience has taught me to be very analytical. My work experience has also taught me not to jump to conclusions and understand how important it is to have all the facts about an issue before taking the next step whatever that may be. Decisions made by a Commissioner must be made with a full understanding of the issue and not because of personal friendships or biases. All my decisions as a Commissioner will be made with considering best interest of the citizens of Catoosa County as my guide. All my skills and responsibilities accumulated over the last 44 years are all traits I believe would make a great Commissioner for Catoosa County.
As a result of my citizen involvement in Catoosa County and my personal observations I believe that the current District 1 Commissioner has become too much of a politician and not an involved citizen elected to represent the citizens of District 1. I believe that’s what happens when you keep seeking multiple terms as a Commissioner. I attribute my opinion to the fact that the current Commissioner was first elected to be Commissioner for District 1 in November of 2011 which means he will have served for 9 years as District 1 Commissioner and is now seeking another 4-year term. I believe the District Commissioners and the Commission Chairman should be limited to two terms. A self-imposed term limit would allow for more transparent and accountable decision making. I also fear and believe that the political campaign donation system has resulted in conflicts of interest for my opponent that all elected officials should guard against. I do not believe any Commissioner should ever cast a vote for any issue where county funds will be expended to that individual either directly or indirectly or where any benefit may come to any person or entity who made a donation even if county funds were not expended but the person making the donation would receive a direct or indirect benefit in any way from the vote made.
As a result of my beliefs I have publicly stated that if elected I will not seek more than two terms as the District 1 Commissioner for Catoosa County. I have also publicly stated that I was not soliciting any campaign donations to aid in my election campaign. I firmly believe that both steps will allow for more accountability and transparency and allow for decisions to be made without fear or favor.
One additional thing that I believe makes me a better candidate is the fact that my opponent is employed by the City of Fort Oglethorpe as the Public Works Director ad he also currently serves as the District 1 Commissioner. I believe holding those two positions simultaneously is a significant conflict of interest. As a brief example, Catoosa County Government must negotiate with Ft. Oglethorpe Government the sharing of tax revenues and make decisions like the recent decision to merge the Ft. Oglethorpe Fire Department with the Catoosa County Fire Department. I do not believe that anyone can serve two masters with impartiality especially as an elected official paid by Catoosa County and a department head paid by the City of Ft. Oglethorpe.
What are the issues that most concern you? If elected what changes, if any, would you make and what goals would you have? What is your vision for the county? Problems the county is facing?
There are several and one of the most important that has been the subject of recent changes by the Commission on the public speaking policy. This policy went through several revisions until it was finally decided that every speaker must first sign in to speak. This seems like an innocuous policy, but it leaves no room for public discussion if a person decides to make a comment on what another speaker may say because you will not have signed in properly as mandated. It really comes down to not if you can do something, but should you do something. This is a question I asked our Commissioners. I believe the change in the public speaking policy was considered by many to limit their 1st Amendment rights. In these days when many feel their constitutional right are under assault, we should not be making any decision that leaves the Commission open to criticism for restricting a person’s 1st Amendment rights. If elected I would be in favor of immediately repealing the resolution requiring residents to sign in before speaking and return to the previous policy of an open and free dialogue between the Commissioners and the public.
County growth and taxation are always two of the most important issues issue I have concern about. Those two issues however cannot be looked at in a vacuum as so many other issues affect both. County growth can cause infrastructure issues and schools development issues. Taxation causes issues for property owners and sale tax decisions affect all individuals who make purchases as well as property owners. Sales taxes are considered the most regressive taxes but increases in property taxes may impact future growth. Quality of life is why so many have relocated to Catoosa County over the past ten years. Taxation has to measured and necessary to support our citizens safety, health and wellbeing.
My vision for Catoosa County is to keep Catoosa County the place that I decided to move to over 28 years ago and many issues affect that vision. I want to be elected to help manage those issues so we can all remain proud to be Catoosa County residents.
TSPLOST: Did you support the proposed Transportation Special Local Option Sales Tax, that for voters defeated last year? Why did support/not support it? What is your plan for funding road repairs?
First let me say that I do not believe the issues Catoosa County is facing with their road and bridge repair and replacement problems occurred in the past four years. I believe these issues are the result of elected officials not moving more definitively in keeping up with normal maintenance. I believe these problems were years if not decades in the making exacerbated by the expansion in the population of Catoosa County.
I did not support the TSPLOST that was placed on the ballot in March 2019 nor did 77.5% of the voters that cast a ballot. With more than 6000 votes cast in a special election it was a resounding defeat for the TSPLOST.
Another issue to note is that the citizens of Catoosa County also rejected the Regional Transportation Local Option Sales Tax in 2012.
I attended multiple Commission meeting leading up to the decision to place the issue on the ballot to be voted on in a special election. I believe that TSPLOST nor any other SPLOST issues should be voted on in a special election. Eliminating special elections for this issue would save the taxpayers money and would conserve the time election workers. I also believe that voter turnout could be increased by including the issue as a ballot initiative with other election issues.
After the decision was made to place the TSPLOST on the ballot it became clear very quickly that there was significant opposition to the measure. While the Commissioners could not publicly voice their opinion either for or against the measure that is when several town hall type events were held to provide information about the TSPLOST. Over the course time preceding the vote the uses for the TSPLOST changed. There did not appear to be any decisive plan for how TSPLOST was going to be expended when the Commission voted to have the special election. It seemed that the goal posts kept moving. As a citizen I even made an appearance at a Commission meeting criticizing the Commission for not being more detailed and told the Commissioner’s that the citizens should know what the 60 million dollars was going to be spent for before it’s passed.
To fund future transportation projects, I believe that the Commissioners will have to take a closer look at the entire budget and make sure every cent spent by the Commission is necessary and or mandatory. Budget modifications of existing budgets are only a part of the process that I believe should be followed. Future budgets should establish transportation issues as a priority allocating more money to fund the necessary repairs. Federal matching funds must continue to be utilized in a fair and impartial manner taking care of the most significant repairs that meet the guidelines. Classification of money in the SPLOST should have been carefully examined and more money should have been designated for transportation issues. It really comes down to priorities and when those priorities are acted upon. Economic development is important but if our roads and bridges are sub-standard or in such a bad state of disrepair will anyone really want to locate their companies and factories in Catoosa County? More of that money could have been designated for road repair. If elected, I will make sure that our own government operations squeeze every cent from the budget before any tax increase is asked for.
For any major initiative especially a new tax we must have community involvement and support before a decision is made to put a new tax on the ballot. If this had been done with the TSPLOST the Commissioners would have had a better idea about how over 6000 residents felt about a TSPLOST tax.
Your favorite quote? I have many quotes that I like that fit many different situations. So, I am a fan of situational quotes. One that I particularly like that is related specifically to why I am seeking the District 1 Commission seat reads as follows. “I am no longer accepting the things I cannot change. I am changing the things I can no longer accept” (Author Unknown)
Your hobbies/pastimes? Classic cars.
How can voters with questions/comments contact you or get more information about you? E-Mail me at benscott4district1@gmail, call me at 423-702-0314, follow me on Facebook, Ben Scott
Any final words to voters? Due to the current health emergency related to the Covid 19 virus the typical campaign efforts by candidates have been dramatically changed. I have and will continue to increase voter contact via mail and phone since personal contact has been restricted so much.
I am seeking the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners, District 1 Commission seat. I will ensure a transparent and accountable Commission always making decisions that benefits the citizens not any personal or special interest. If elected I will work tirelessly for the citizens of Catoosa County and will keep the citizens of Catoosa County involved. I believe an informed electorate is the best way to ensure fair and honest treatment for every citizen.