Mitchell Horner, 27, is running in the May 24 general primary on the Republican ticket for Georgia State House District 3, which encompasses most of Catoosa County. Horner, a Ringgold resident, has lived in the district he hopes to represent for his entire life. He faces one opponent in this election. Here’s some more information he provided us.
Education background
Homeschooled with some college
Work background
I manage and own multiple businesses that manufacture a variety of products, from boats (Sport Pontoons) to game trailers (Rolling Video Games).
Political experience
I have worked in politics since I was 18, going to Washington, D.C., on separate occasions to help get humanitarian aid to Syria and to work on healthcare reform and other issues.
Volunteer work
I volunteer for the local GOP, leading the fight against the recent TAD and helping the GOP as precinct chair of Ringgold.
Why should voters trust you?
My profession is representing owners and their wishes in the management of businesses. I know how to run budget surpluses and say no to issues harming business.
What can be done to make local and/or state government more transparent to the public?
Through social media and other methods of communication the citizenry should be kept up to date and current on the meetings of government. At state and local level there is no need for secrecy or changing of times of meetings on short notice.
The greatest challenges your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address and how you would address them
The greatest issue that faces our district is our people living in Catoosa County but seeking work in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The main driving force for this, I believe, is the fact that Tennessee does not impose upon its citizens a tax upon their labor. I speak of course of the State Income Tax. If elected, I will fight tooth and nail to end this unjust tax and put money back into the People’s pockets. This would drive more investment back to Northwest Georgia and increase our workforce here at home.
People who have influenced your thinking
Thomas Paine, Winston Churchill, Robert Kennedy and Abraham Lincoln.
A favorite quote or book
“But if we fail, then the whole world, including the United States, including all that we have known and cared for, will sink into the abyss of a new Dark Age made more sinister, and perhaps more protracted, by the lights of perverted science. Let us therefore brace ourselves to our duties, and so bear ourselves that, if the British Empire and its Commonwealth last for a thousand years, men will still say, “This was their finest hour.” - Winston Churchill
“To be a man is to sacrifice yourself for others, God help us be men.” - Robert Kennedy
How voters can contact you
Phone: 423-260-6804