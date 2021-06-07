Bobby McNabb has resigned from the Walker County Board of Education.
McNabb, who has served one term on the board, did not provide a specific reason. He declined to comment June 7 when contacted by this newspaper.
“He served faithfully for four years and was a very effective board member,” Superintendent Damon Raines said.
The board accept his resignation June 1 at a called meeting. The school board is now required to appoint a new member to complete the remaining time on McNabb's term, Raines said.
“There is a 45-day time period to accomplish this important task,” the school chief explained.
McNabb is director of information technology services for the Walker County Sheriff's Office. He handles all aspects of the department's computer, security, telecommunication and information requirements and also serves as the local agency security officer (LASO), according to the sheriff's office website.