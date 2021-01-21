The McMahan Law Firm announces its Go to Bat Scholarship for eligible students planning to attend or currently attending a two- or four-year college or university in the state of Tennessee.
Brent Burks, partner at McMahan Law Firm, said, “We love the Chattanooga area, and we know, as a community, we have things we can do better. One of those things we can do better is to support education. That is a big reason why we wanted to launch this scholarship opportunity.”
Applicants must have at least a 3.0 grade point average. The $1,000 scholarship will be awarded based on an essay contest; the essay shall be no less than 500 words and no more than 750 words.
“Tell us what you will go to bat for. What cause, organization or point of view are you passionate about and why”, said Jay Kennamer, a partner at the firm.
McMahan Law Firm has partnered with WTVC NewsChannel 9 since May 2015 on the local outreach program Pay It Forward. To date, the law firm has given nearly $150,000 to deserving individuals who do something to benefit others.
“Jay and I just love this area and its people. We always want to find effective ways to give back. We believe the Go to Bat Scholarship fits that goal,” Burks said.
To apply for the scholarship and see rules and eligibility, go to https://mcmahanlawfirm.com/go-to-bat-scholarship/. From the home page, click on the contacts tab, and then hit the Scholarship link.
The application deadline is April 30. The winner will be chosen the week of May 17-21.