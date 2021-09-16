A Rising Fawn golf course has been named among America's 100 Greatest of Public Courses.
McLemore is one of three ranked courses in Georgia and the only course ranked north of Atlanta. No courses in Alabama or Tennessee were included on the list.
Golf Digest listed McLemore's 18th hole as the" best finishing hole since 2000," late last year, noting that the par 4 hole "rides the clifftop and seems to levitate above McLemore Cove."
“This is a tremendous recognition of our efforts and investment as well as a testament to the entire team - especially the grounds crew and golf staff," McLemore President Duane Horton said. "This news confirms the vision we have and encourages us to continue to make improvements to the course, facilities, and service to move even further up the list.”
The Cloudland Lodge at McLemore is now under construction to provide 245 rooms.
“This team and community have made tremendous progress but our vision for McLemore is just starting," Horton said. "We will continue to grow McLemore into a national destination golf and outdoor resort community embracing the local culture, history, and geography to serve members and guests for generations to come.”
McLemore is at 785 Canyon Ridge Road, Rising Fawn, Ga. For more information, visit https://www.themclemore.com/, Facebook: @McLemore, Instagram: @McLemoreClub, or LinkedIn: @McLemore.