McLemore, a Scenic Land Co. community atop Lookout Mountain, noted a strong ending to 2020 with projections calling for a record-breaking year in 2021.
Scenic Land Co. President Duane Horton noted that 2020 was a year for foundational growth.
“Last year, we opened the golf course, short course, clubhouse and The Creag, our restaurant that is open to the public as well as to our residents," Horton said. "Every home placed on the market was sold and those under construction are also under contract.
"As we plan for the new year, conservative projections call for sales tripling," he said. "This expected growth is exciting for a team that has been focused on developing this community, but it’s also extremely humbling as we see efforts yield such strong return.”
Horton shared that while golf and McLemore’s Best Finishing Hole in America since 2000 garner regional and national interest, many residents and prospective buyers are drawn to the beauty of the community.
Enjoying the peaceful setting, which overlooks McLemore Cove, many come to enjoy hiking, bouldering and rock climbing. These activities are quickly becoming just as important as golf.
New homes at McLemore will be coming onto the market in spring 2021. These Arthur Rutenberg Homes are scheduled for completion before the end of the year.
Arthur Rutenberg Homes is a company known across the southeast for its distinctive architectural features and time-proven floorplans. The company has more than 300 floorplans available, including the McLemore’s Favorites Collection.
These plans consist of the on-site sales teams’ favorite designs and make the selection process easier for the prospective buyer. The average price of a new Arthur Rutenberg Home at McLemore is approximately $750,000.
“The McLemore community attracts someone from every generation,” Horton said. “We truly have something for anyone seeking an outdoor experience, fine dining and the beautiful foothills of the Appalachian Mountains.
"In today’s world where the there’s so much uncertainty, McLemore not only provides living above the clouds, but above the fray as well. It’s a place to take a deep breath and simply relax," he said.
About McLemore
McLemore is at 785 Canyon Ridge Road, Rising Fawn, Ga. On Lookout Mountain in Walker County, McLemore is planned to be a major branded, upscale/luxury resort, conference center with a mountaintop golf course and spa that will attract visitors from the Southeast, as well as national and international markets.
Recently named the Best Finishing Hole in America since 2000 by Golf Digest, McLemore recently opened a clubhouse and on-site restaurant, The Creag. Construction is underway for the lodge being built on the eastern brow of Lookout Mountain overlooking historic McLemore Cove.
For more information, visit: https://www.themclemore.com/, or on social media on Facebook: @McLemore, on Instagram: @McLemoreClub, or on LinkedIn: @McLemore.