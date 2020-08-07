Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians (GSCSA) has announced that Cindee McBride is being promoted to director of Tennessee Valley and North Georgia region.
McBride brings extensive marketing, media and sales development experience to GSCSA. Before joining GSCSA, she was the director of marketing at several firms, including iHeartMedia Group in Birmingham, Ala. She was the account executive for Brewer Media Group in Chattanooga, Tenn. She also possesses extensive background in budget management, public relations, human resources and paralegal tasks.
McBride is very involved in the community, having served in numerous roles on diverse charitable boards and organizations, including Susan G. Komen, Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama, American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, March of Dimes, Salvation Army, American Heart Association, Children’s Miracle Network, Ronald McDonald House, St. Jude Children’s Hospital Telethon and Alabama Children’s Hospital.
The Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians has almost 14,000 girl and adult members in 46 counties from southwest Virginia, through eastern Tennessee, and northern Georgia. Girl Scouts is open to all girls from kindergarten through their senior year in high school. Girls are welcome to join throughout the year. For more information, visit girlscoutcsa.org or call 800-474-1912.