The Catoosa County school system on Monday, Aug. 2, issued its latest pandemic response measures, including its stance on mask-wearing.
The school system said its guidelines are based on CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines released July 27.
The CDC is recommending school-wide wearing of masks indoors, including teachers, staff, students and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.
"Children should return to full-time in-person learning in the fall with layered prevention strategies in place," the CDC said.
Under the school system’s newest set of guidelines, which it describes as a “layered mitigation” strategy, mask-wearing will remain optional but “strongly recommended.”
“Masks are strongly recommended, especially in transitions; however, they will not be required,” School Superintendent Denia Reese posted Aug. 2 in her “Superintendent’s Message” on the school system’s website, https://www.catoosa.k12.ga.us.
Catoosa County students return to classes Monday, Aug. 9.
Reese said the school system “will monitor community and school data daily to determine if additional mitigation measures need to be implemented.”
The half-dozen additionlal mitigation measures mentioned do not include mandatory masks; but they could require, among other things, parents and visitors to wear masks and could require implementing short-term virtual learning or alternative schedules, school-by-school or system-wide, based on the transmission rate.
Here is the full text of the school system’s COVID-19 mitigation plan:
Mitigation Strategies: Based on the guidelines released by the CDC on July 27, 2021, CCPS will implement the following layered mitigation strategies for the 2021-2022 school year:
- Masks are strongly recommended, especially in transitions; however, they will not be required;
- Physical distancing will be encouraged when feasible;
- COVID Cleaning Technicians will continue enhanced disinfection protocols in schools and on buses, focusing on high-touch/high-traffic areas to prevent illness;
- Students and staff will be encouraged to wash hands often, and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the school;
- Teachers will reinforce proper health etiquette to prevent respiratory illnesses (example: covering coughs and sneezes);
- Contact tracing and quarantine for close contacts as follows:
- Individuals who are fully vaccinated* for COVID-19 who are exposed to someone with a confirmed COVID-19 case ARE NOT required to quarantine. *Individuals are considered fully vaccinated 14 days after their 2nd shot*
- Individuals who are not fully vaccinated who are exposed to someone with a confirmed COVID-19 case will not be required to quarantine IF THEY MEET THE FOLLOWING CONDITIONS:
1 - Both people were correctly wearing masks throughout the entire encounter; and
2 - The individuals maintained a distance of 6 feet apart throughout the encounter. ○ Individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 3 months and recovered are not required to quarantine or get tested if they do not develop COVID-19 symptoms.
Monitoring: The district will monitor community and school data DAILY to determine if additional mitigation measures need to be implemented. Additional mitigation measure could include:
- Requiring temperature scan when entering the building;
- Requiring parents and visitors to wear masks;
- Restricting or eliminating outside visitors;
- Limiting large group gatherings, and masks may be required;
- Limiting field trips;
- Implementing short-term virtual learning or alternative schedules, school-by-school or system-wide, based on the transmission rate.
Communication: Our goal is to maintain transparency with parents and the community.
- All parents will be notified if a student/staff member in their school tests positive for COVID;
- Weekly system-wide COVID positive numbers, by school, will be posted on the district website;
- Superintendent’s Updates will be posted on the website, and parents will receive a text message, if changes are necessary in a school or the system.