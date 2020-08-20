After many months of being closed, first for repairs, then, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Marsh House Museum is reopening to the public the week of Aug. 24.
The east chimney base and the southwest porch column have been repaired. Chimney bricks have been sealed, caps repaired, and flashing tightened and caulked on the roof. Chimney repairs were an effort to eliminate moisture, which was damaging the interior plaster in several rooms. A few new donated items have been placed from families related to the Marsh-Warthen family.
Tours will be by appointment only. Potential visitors may call 706-638-5187 to leave a message with a request for a tour with contact information, the number of visitors, and the choice of Saturday or Sunday. The maximum number will be five persons, including children. Tours will normally be scheduled for Saturday or Sunday afternoon.
Allow five or more days for a request to be processed since all docents are volunteers and may or may not be available for a requested time. A request for a tour may also be placed through the website http://marshhouseoflafayette.org/ or on the Marsh House Facebook Page by sending a message.
All tours must be scheduled. No walk-up guests will be admitted for a tour.
Public health recommendations will be observed as well as the guidelines for reopening of the American Association of Museums. All visitors, including children, are required to wear masks, which they must provide.
Docents/interpreters will be wearing masks and will observe social distancing.
Admission fees remain at $5 per adult and $1 per child under 12. Fees may be paid in cash or electronically by credit card.
The Marsh House Board of Trustees is happy to reopen to the public and is grateful to Walker County Government for paying for the major repair in the basement, as well as monthly utilities.
For more information call 706-638-5187.