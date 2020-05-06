The Clayton Bell Scholarship Program of the Marsh House Museum (308 N. Main St., LaFayette) offers rising seniors (those who have completed the junior year) at any of the three Walker County high schools the opportunity to complete an internship of 50 hours in historic preservation at the Marsh House Museum during the senior year.
Upon successful completion of the internship, the student receives a scholarship of $1,000. Applications will be accepted until May 20, 2020. Application forms are posted the website at Marshhouseoflafayette.org and on the Marshhouseoflafayette Facebook page.
The program offers in-depth experiences in historic preservation and is especially attractive to young people interested in any aspect of local history.
For more information, call 706-764-2801.