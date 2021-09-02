Marsh House Heritage Day 2021 will celebrate 185 years of history at the historic site. The event will include arts and crafts vendors, a "high class" yard sale and house tours.
The public is invited to this event Saturday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 308 N. Main St., LaFayette. Tours will be offered for $5.
Social distancing will be observed at the event.
Promoting traditional arts and crafts is a goal of the event. Crafters and artists are invited to have a booth for their hand-made things of any material or original art work. Setup begins at 8 a.m., and only 10 booths will be allowed.
Supporters are invited to bake and donate great-grandmother’s favorite pastry for the heritage bake sale. Include a little card with the story.
The yard sale will feature only items in good shape, some from thinning of Marsh House furnishings and donations curated by Davene Nichols. The Welcome Center is being cleared for a future African American Heritage Museum, and everything accumulated there over 15 years must go, including a vintage piano, paintings, art supplies, etc.
For more information about the event, contact David Boyle at 706-764-2801.
Register for a vendor space by messaging https://www.facebook.com/TheMarshHouseOfLaFayette.