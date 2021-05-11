We had a lovely day with very satisfied guests for the Mother's Day Tea and Tour, May 8.
Although requiring reservations with prepayment was a bit of a challenge, everyone paid either by the DONATE button on the website or via hard mail and check.
Tour groups were kept small (six or fewer). Everyone happily wore a mask, and Jamie Snyder, docent, did a splendid job with the short tour script.
All guests also went across the street to the art exhibit at the Welcome Center/Wardlaw Building. Sales were good for some local artists who shared their work (Susan Cofer, Erika Couey and Michael Roberts). The two events worked well together.
Volunteers included Davene Nichols (beautiful fresh flower arrangements from neighborhood fields and yards), Connie Forester (tea and serving), Diann Shields-Bell and Ellen Svenson Bookhart (in Victorian dress), greeters; Jamie Snyder and David Boyle, docents. Virginia Rushing did a splendid job as hostess at the art show “Something for Mother.”
Ellen Bookhart and Nita Henry made and donated delicious old-fashioned cookies, including thumb cookies. Andrew Gilbert cleaned up a large fallen branch at the Duke Street entrance. Jesse Greer (south beds), Theresa Dorsey (raised beds) cleaned up and planted the flower beds.
Serving on the back porch worked well. It had been totally emptied of storage items and cleaned by volunteer Kandace Trammell.
Thirteen volunteers contributed 40 volunteer hours, and $290 in income was raised. Four board members were in attendance or volunteering.
Bundles of appreciation to everyone.