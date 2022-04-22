David Boyle presided. The Minutes of the Marsh House Board of Trustees for March 21, 2022 were approved unanimously.
The Treasurer’s reports were received. The balance in the Bank of La Fayette account at the end of March was $16,971.92. There was income of $123.87 in March from Friends’ Memberships. No expenses paid out.
OLD BUSINESS:
Update on county purchase of the north lot. The mortgage note is now canceled. We appreciate the 20 families and individuals who cosigned.
Clayton Bell Scholarship Funds raised to date: $1450.00. Applications for 2022-23 are being received. Application forms can be found at the website or from high school counselor.
NEW BUSINESS:
May 1 Tree-planting in memory of Marge Craig by the DAR.
May 7, Sat., 2-4 pm, Mother’s Day Tea and Fashion Show. Tickets: $20/for 2 persons. Reservations through Facebook page.
Approval given for use of the Marsh House for the first exhibit at the end of June of the African American Heritage Museum of Walker County if the old Welcome Center space is not fully remodeled.
WORK AREA REPORTS:
Administration/House management. The display case which held the Gift Shop items has been moved to the back porch.
Interpretation: Looking for a few new docents. Connie Forester has invited some members of the Woman’s Club to serve. Tours are by appointment. A Mother’s Day Tea Event, Saturday, May 7, 2-4:00. Tina Barberee will be here to dress some manikins and explain how and where the outfits were worn. There will be a Colonial Dames Tour, May 21, luncheon and historic tour of the La Fayette Cemetery. Connie Forester will assist.
Building and Grounds: Carpenter is supposed to finish the back porch soon. Plaster/wall paper damage in formal parlor—pending repairs. Grant for new walkway to Duke Street is assured, $4000 from Georgia Civil War Commission, may be in jeopardy due to changes in the Civil War Commission. David Boyle will look into options.
Furnishings: Donation of women’s 1800s outfits by Jan Morgan have been stored.
Heritage Day—a yard sale of good quality items is planned for September 17.
There being no further business, the meeting adjourned.
Next board meeting: Monday, May 16, 6:00 pm. At the Marsh House and hybrid on Zoom.
Article submitted by David Boyle, recording secretary.