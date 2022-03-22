March 21, 2022, 6:00 pm, in-person meeting & by Zoom
Present: David Boyle, Joan Fowler, Davene Nichols, Sharleen Robinson. Mary McConnell, Jan Shattuck, by proxy. Proxies were to David Boyle.
David Boyle presided. The Minutes of the Marsh House Board of Trustees for February 21, 2022, were approved unanimously.
The Treasurer’s reports for February 2022 were received. The balance in the Bank of La Fayette account at the end of February was $15,898. There was income of $275 in February from Friends’ Memberships.
OLD BUSINESS
Update on county purchase of the north lot. No activity even after David Boyle sent an email requesting a purchase contract so that the arrangements could be made for the sale. David Boyle will try again to initiate the sale process since the Board of Commissioners has voted to do it.
NEW BUSINESS
Board members are encouraged to attend the Clayton Bell Scholarship Fund Reception at the Marsh House on Sunday, March 27 at 3:00 pm. Virginia Rushing will be describing the program. Applications are being accepted. Forms are on the website.
WORK AREA REPORTS
Administration/House management. Waiting for county workers to move the display case which held the Gift Shop items.
Looking for a few new docents. A Mother’s Day Tea Event, Saturday, May 7, 2-4:00 pm was discussed with the possibility of offering a Fashion Show using recently donated period outfits and involving home economics students from La Fayette High. Tina Rogers will be here to dress some manikins and explain how and where the outfits were worn. There will be a Colonial Dames Tour, May 21, luncheon and historic tour of the La Fayette Cemetery. Connie Forester will assist. On May 1, there will be a tree planting of a dogwood by the DAR in memory of Marge Craig.
Building and Grounds: Carpenter is supposed to finish the back porch this week. Plaster/wall paper damage in formal parlor—pending repairs. Grant for new walkway to Duke Street is assured, $4000 from Georgia Civil War Commission, may be in jeopardy due to changes in the Commission.
Heritage Day—a yard sale of good quality items is planned for September 17.
Some endowment earnings could be drawn out this fall. A discussion was held with support for reinvesting this amount, about $2500.
There being no further business, the meeting adjourned.
Next board meeting: Monday, April 18, 6:00 pm. At the Marsh House and hybrid on Zoom.
Article submitted by David Boyle, Recording Secretary