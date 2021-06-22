June 21, 2021, 6:00 p.m., meeting by Zoom
Present: David Boyle, Connie Forester, Sharleen Robinson, Jan Shattuck, By proxy, Joan Fowler, Mary McConnell, Davene Nichols. Proxies were to David Boyle.
David Boyle presided. The minutes of the Marsh House Board of Trustees for May 17 were approved unanimously on a motion by Jan (1) and Connie (2).
The Treasurer’s reports for May 2021 were received. The balance in the Bank of LaFayette checking account at the end of May was $17,206.73 with income of $579.06 and expenses of $889.00. The balance of designated funds is $4,562.05.
Old business
Marsh House west yard restoration. Irrigation system is on the final tick list. Wendell Bruce was able to activate the zones for the east yard.
Evolving strategic plan. A community survey is also being passed out to visitors and supporters to gather information in preparation for the 200th anniversary. Current results from 10 electronic surveys were reviewed. There was strong interest in more reenactment activities and in more social media outreach. Surveys are being handed out to visitors and received electronically from the Facebook page.
New business
A motion was made by (1) Sharleen and (2) Jan that we move $5,000 from checking into the endowment account since we have a large balance in checking and the endowment fund is earning good income. Passed unanimously.
Work area reports
Administration/House management. Yard maintenance continues. WCHS meeting, Sunday, June 27, 3:00 p.m. Tour of the yard and gardens.
Interpretation/events. Looking for several new docents. Tours are available by appointment. There were several tours in June.
Clayton Bell Scholarship/Internship Program. Applications still open for the coming year. Seth Weaver completed his 50 hours and will be attending Georgia College and State University in the fall.
Building and grounds. New concept for path from North Main Street to Duke Street is still being developed. A plan for trees’ replacement for 15 years is being drawn up. Getting a plan for enclosure of back porch by David Cameron in the next month. We found an original door in the attic, which likely can be used. The door at the screen door was not installed since everything should be coordinated.
Gardens. Three pink azaleas were planted around the new white oak, which has now leafed out, on the southeast. Theresa Dorsey has weeded and planted the raised bed area. The shrubbery at Duke Street preventing good visibility for exiting the parking lot was trimmed.
There was further discussion of the concepts for a Donate-A Brick Program. A review by the Building and Grounds Committee relative to location, underground utilities, and consulting with historic preservation authorities is in process. David Boyle will contact a landscape architect who has done some pro bono work for a possible drawing of the path, landscaping around the new historic marker, and a memorial nook.
History. Connie Forester has finished a draft of the historical drama based on Marsh family events around the Civil War period. She will send a copy to David for archiving and conversations with Back Alley Productions about future production.
There was a discussion of the process for sending historical documents to the archives at the Bandy Heritage Center.
Heritage Day date: Saturday, Sept. 18. Combined with art show.
Upcoming: No meeting in July unless there is a need for a decision. Next board meeting — Aug. 16, 6 p.m. in-person.
Respectfully submitted,
David Boyle, Recording Secretary