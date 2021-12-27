Marsh House Board of Trustees Minutes
December 20, 2021, 6 p.m. on Zoom
Present: David Boyle, Joan Fowler, Connie Forester, Davene Nichols, Sharleen Robinson; Mary McConnel by proxy to David Boyle.
Minutes of the Marsh House Board of Trustees November 15, 2021, meeting, as submitted by email, were approved on a motion by (1) Joan Fowler and (2) Connie Forester.
The Treasurer’s report for November 2021 were received. The balance in the Bank of LaFayette checking account at the end of November was $11,097.01, with income of $2,128.78 and expenses of $955.55, for repainting the front porch and the monthly yard service.
Old business
The plan for the Historical Society to purchase the north lot for later purchase by Walker County is in process.
Strategic Plan: shared with Brian Hart, County Commissioner per need for paid staff, perhaps with COVID Relief money.
New business
Friends Annual Membership Mailing is in progress. Income in November was $1,950.00.
The date for the annual January Planning Retreat was set for January 16, 2022.
Clarifying the Clayton Bell Internship Program policies to more clearly include area college students. A motion to that effect was made by (1) Sharleen Robinson and (2) Davene and passed unanimously.
A review of the original management agreement with the county found that the county is responsible for yard mowing. We are requesting that the county to assume yard mowing responsibility.
Work area reports
Administration/House management—Still waiting for county workers to move the display case which held the Gift Shop items. Phone is being changed to a new service for the county this week, including Internet.
Interpretation/Events—looking for several new docents. Candlelight Tours: December 11, 12, 18, 19, 6-8 p.m. were very successful with all reservations filled. The middle school tour December 17 with all the 8th graders from LaFayette Middle School was very successful. Jill Day was the teacher who organized the event and wrote an abbreviated tour script for the tours.
Building and Grounds: Porch remodeling plan – another door was donated. Materials are onsite. Plaster/wall paper damage in formal parlor—George Rogers has found a plaster specialist who will evaluate the damage and offer advice. Alicyne Roth evaluated our wallpaper problems. Not so severe as we thought. She thinks she can repair most areas in January. Front porch was repainted and one pillar base was repaired last week.
Other items. There is planning underway for a walkway way from the front of the Marsh House yard to the newest historic marker at Duke Street.
UPCOMING: Board Retreat Sunday, January 16 Next board meeting—Monday, February 21 [Annual Meeting], 5 p.m. at the Marsh House in person.
Notes by David Boyle