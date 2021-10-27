Marsh House Board of Trustees Minutes
October 25, 2021, 6:00 pm, meeting by Zoom
Present: David Boyle, Josh Chapman, Connie Forester, Joan Fowler, Sharleen Robinson, and by proxy: Jan Shattuck, Mary McConnell, Fred Peacock. Proxies were to David Boyle.
David Boyle presided. The Minutes of the Marsh House Board of Trustees for September 27 were approved unanimously on a motion by Joan Fowler (1) and Sharleen Robinson (2).
The Treasurer’s reports for September 2021 were received. The balance in the Bank of LaFayette checking account at the end of August was $10,257.62 with income of $2,322.96 and expenses of $300.00. Income for Heritage Day was $1,468.70.
Old business
The plan for the Historical Society corporation to purchase the north lot for later purchase by Walker County was completed. There were 18 cosigners for the mortgage. The County Commissioners are considering the request that they purchase the lot and add it to the Marsh House plot. The Marsh House hosted a meeting of the Walker County Preservation Commission on October 18. David Boyle gave a summary rescue and restoration of the Marsh House.
New business
Friends of the Marsh House Annual Membership Mailing in early November. Sharleen Robinson will handle the mailing.
Work area reports
Administration/House management: Most yard sale items were moved to the attic for next year. The back porch is ready for remodeling into office/gift shop. Waiting for county workers to move the display case which held the Gift Shop items. Everything is out of the Welcome Center except the piano and the display case. There is a house rental for October 30 - Colonial Dames luncheon.
Interpretation/Events. Looking for several new docents. Tours are available by appointment.
Building and Grounds: For the back porch remodeling plan – another door was donated so that no doors will have to be purchased. Plaster/wall paper damage in formal parlor - George Rogers has found a plaster specialist who will evaluate the damage and offer advice. Some cleanup of the north lot can be done now that we own it. Matt Searels is evaluating the long heavy branch on the oak tree almost in front of the house on the southeast.
Gardens/yards. Clearing the thickets on the north lot can be completed if we get county ownership. A volunteer has done a bit already.
History: Connie has completed Act III of the historical drama and will send a copy to David.
Upcoming
Next board meeting. Monday, November 15, 5:30 pm in person at the Marsh House and over Zoom if the internet at the House will support Zoom. Christmas Candlelight Tours: second and third weekends of December, 11,12,18,19, 6-8:00 pm.
Respectfully submitted,
David Boyle
Recording Secretary