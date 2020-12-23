December 21, 2020, 6:00 pm, meeting by Zoom
Present: David Boyle, Don Coleman, Connie Forester, Joan Fowler by proxy, Mary McConnell by proxy, Davene Nichols, Sharleen Robinson by proxy, Jan Shattuck. Proxies were to David Boyle.
David Boyle presided. The Minutes of the Marsh House Board of Trustees for November 16, 2020, were approved unanimously by acclamation.
The Treasurer’s reports for November 2020 were received. The balance in the Bank of La Fayette account at the end of November is $13,559.44 with income of $2,893.72 and expenses of $1,805.39. The balance of designated funds is $3,233.15. We very much appreciate our volunteer bookkeeper, Melanie Watson.
Old business
There is no timeline for finishing the landscape repair. The tree planting was postponed, but volunteer, Matt Searels, planted an 8-foot white oak to replace the lost magnolia at a greater distance from the street and a smaller white oak in the grove on the southeast lawn on December 15. There will be a newspaper article. It was agreed to have a ceremony when the landscape is reestablished in the spring.
Don Coleman gave an update on the Donate a Brick program.
Updated Strategic Plan. Several board members have submitted ideas, which will be discussed in detail at the January planning retreat. See list at end of minutes.
New business
The house is open for tours by appointment only. The answering machine is checked daily as is the Facebook page. Since appointments are working well, the board recommended that the Interpreters/docents continue in the new year instead of closing entirely for January and February.
Work area reports
Administration/House management. The Friends renewal mailing went out before November. Income so far is about $5,000. David asked each board member to identify persons who are potentials and to furnish their addresses for an invitation mailing. Connie Forester found several new potential members.
Interpretation. Christmas Candlelight tours went 5 evenings on three weekends with two tours per evening, 50+ guests. Earnings about $250.00. Joan Wardlaw furnished home-baked gingerbread cookies and cider.
Clayton Bell Scholarship /Internship Program. The two students are beginning their research projects.
Building and Grounds: Developing a list for next year with SPLOST Funds, beginning with exterior repainting, then interior plaster work and wall paper repair. Commissioner Whitfield has assigned John Logan, Roads and Grants supervisor, to work with the Marsh House around repairs.
The Annual Planning Retreat will be on Sunday, January 10, 3:00 pm on Zoom.
There being no further business, the meeting adjourned.
Next board meeting: Monday, February,15, 6:00 pm on Zoom. It will be the annual meeting.
Respectfully submitted,
David Boyle, Recording Secretary
———
Board vision items for 2036, 200th Anniversary Strategic Plan
Sharleen Robinson: A traveling troupe to take Marsh House historical sketches to parks, schools, nursing homes, etc.
Connie Forester: Tours of the basement rooms. Implies opening an entrance and cleaning up the space as well as developing the historical narrative of how it was used.
David Boyle: Paid staff (director) with open hours 3 days per week and expanded programs of education, school outreach, living history, hosting bus tours, etc. Income from $1,000,000 endowment of $70,000 per year and other income from additional fundraising events.
Don Coleman: Future “Behind the Scenes Tours” to include the attic.
Article submitted by David Boyle.