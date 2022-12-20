Marsh House board of trustees meeting minutes Special to Walker County Messenger Dec 20, 2022 45 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Marsh House in LaFayette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save December 19, 2022, 6:00 pm, Zoom and in-person at the Marsh House in LaFayetteDavid Boyle presided. The minutes of November 28 were approved by acclamation.Treasurer’s reports Balance in the Bank of La Fayette account at the end of November was $20,322.06. Income of $2965 from Friends’ Memberships. Expenses of $2.91 for supplies. Report received.The grand opening of the African American Museum across North Main Street on December 17, 1-6 pm, was very well attended, several hundred guests.WORK AREA REPORTS:Administration/House management. Workday on Friday, December 2. Day Reporting Center volunteers decorated the house, cleaned, and worked in the yard.Candlelight Tours, Sat., Sun., Dec. 10, 11, 17, 18, 6-8 pm. Joan Fowler baked gingerbread cookies. Attendance more than 60, Income: $425. Volunteers: 20.Building and Grounds: We have found a carpenter. Porch remodel into the gift shop should happen in December.Furnishings: Davene met with the inventory team and completed the task.Clayton Bell Scholarship Program student interns are being trained as docents when tours are scheduled. Having difficulty getting students to show up.Sharleen Gribble mailed 120 Friends membership letters. She donated the postage. So far, we have received more than $3,000 in memberships.Annual Planning Retreat, 2:00 pm, Sunday, January 29. Light lunch and meeting.Next board meeting: Monday, February 20 or 27, 6:00 pm. Article submitted by David Boyle, recording secretary. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Hospital war ends: CHI Memorial free to move forward with new hospital in Catoosa County Local Bigfoot sightings have left lasting impressions: ‘We looked it dead in the face’ Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 BASKETBALL: Ridgeland doubles up against Gordon Lee Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Arroyo Grande farmer, World War II veteran dead at 96: 'Pillar of the community' 1 hr ago Heartland College graduates first cohort of Rivian apprentices 1 hr ago Community Giving with a Smile 1 hr ago Marion adopts property codes 1 hr ago Douglas County PUD awards $18.2 million construction contract for hydrogen production facility 1 hr ago