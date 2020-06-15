Sarah Denson and Seth Weaver, both from LaFayette High School, have been accepted into the Clayton Bell Scholarship/Internship program for the academic year 2020-21. The screening committee included retired educators Connie Forester and Jane Shelton, as well as Don Coleman. There were a number of excellent applications this year.
Sarah Denson has interests in studying business and history in college. Seth Weaver plans to get a degree in nursing after high school, but also has a lifelong interest in history. Both students have excelled in high school history classes and have visited many historic sites across the U.S. The selected students are pictured below.
The Clayton Bell Scholarship Program of the Marsh House Museum offers rising seniors (those who have completed the junior year) schools the opportunity to complete an internship of 50 hours in historic preservation at the Marsh House Museum during the senior year. On successful completion of the internship, the student receives a scholarship of $1,000.
The program offers in-depth experiences in historic preservation and is especially attractive to young people interested in any aspect of local history. Each student intern participates in orientation to historical sites in Walker County, docent training, co-leading tours and a special research project on Walker County history.
Members of the public can follow some of their activities throughout the year at https://www.facebook.com/TheMarshHouseOfLaFayette/.