Jonathan Harold Brown, who led authorities July 21 on a chase from Northwest Georgia into Tennessee, will be extradited to Georgia after he bonds out of the Hamilton County jail.
Brown, 40, is charged in Tennessee for several traffic violations. Brown will be charged in Georgia with parole violation, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II oxycodone, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
On July 21, agents with the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force observed Brown driving south on Lafayette Road in a black Chevrolet Tahoe. Agents knew Brown had an active parole warrant through the state of Georgia.
Agents traveling in two vehicles attempted to make a traffic stop on the Tahoe to execute the felony arrest warrant. Brown refused to stop and led agents on a vehicle pursuit through Walker County, Catoosa County and into Tennessee.
Brown threw out a backpack on Red Bud Avenue at the intersection of Farmland Drive in Catoosa County during the pursuit. Fort Oglethorpe Police Department recovered the bag thrown out during the pursuit. The bag contained approximately 3.76 pounds of methamphetamine, a loaded Glock 9mm handgun, nine pills believed to be oxycodone that are consistent with pills containing fentanyl, a small amount of marijuana and digital scales.
Agents pursued Brown into Tennessee at which point Hamilton County Sheriff Office took the lead on the vehicle pursuit. Brown lost control of his vehicle at the intersection of Jenkins Road at Standifer Gap Road when the rim broke off the Tahoe. Brown was removed from the vehicle and placed under arrest.
An amount of U.S. currency was located on Brown at the time of arrest.
Assisting agencies were the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Collegedale Police Department.